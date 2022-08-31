Read full article on original website
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La Verne
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday
The deal is being offered at all three major Long Beach theaters for all movies, all showtimes and all formats. The post Grab some popcorn: Movie tickets are $3 this Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
'Thor' the Great Dane therapy dog greets cancer patients, stars in Scooby Doo
SAN DIEGO — Dr. Matthew Schultzel, a general surgeon who specializes in robotic and colorectal surgery, has a four legged assistant in his medical office. His name is Thor. He's a 4-year-old Great Dane therapy dog and he always makes sure to check in for his appointments on time.
mynewsla.com
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
Perris school resource officer shakes up rally with viral dance moves: 'It was absolutely nuts'
Orange Vista High School in Perris celebrated the start of the new school year with a rally unlike any other - and it was a school resource officer that totally stole the show.
Cathedral City woman possibly bitten by a bat
A Cathedral City woman was treated at a local hospital after possibly being bitten by a bat, the Department of Animal Services reported on Wednesday. The woman told Animal Services she woke up and the bat landed on her shoulder. She thought it was her dog and shooed her pet away twice. That’s when she The post Cathedral City woman possibly bitten by a bat appeared first on KESQ.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
menifee247.com
Commentary: It's time for City to take action against theater
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (Staff photo) It has been 10 months since the head of Krikorian Premier Theatres stood before the Menifee City Council and said, “I’m committed to moving forward as soon as things open up.”. It...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
mynewsla.com
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
spectrumnews1.com
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
