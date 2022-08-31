The other night at around 11:30PM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the 14100 block of Willow Lane. When the police officers arrived, a vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. The driver pulled over in the area of Hoover St. and Cobblestone Ave. and thought it would be a good idea to run away. That turned out not to be a good idea at all.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO