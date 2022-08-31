Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
mynewsla.com
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities are investigating the death of a Hemet woman this week as a homicide, police said Saturday. The Hemet Police Department received a call regarding an unresponsive woman in the 400 block of West Stetson Avenue at 7:42 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead and with...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Stabbed to Death in South LA; Suspect Arrested
Two men were stabbed to death Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division reported. Arriving paramedics pronounced both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday for his part in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man outside an apartment complex in Santa Ana nearly five years ago. Felix Martinez Vargas of Santa Ana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
mynewsla.com
Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman and a man were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the shooting of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police arrested a burglary suspect armed with a rifle-like BB gun
The other night at around 11:30PM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the 14100 block of Willow Lane. When the police officers arrived, a vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. The driver pulled over in the area of Hoover St. and Cobblestone Ave. and thought it would be a good idea to run away. That turned out not to be a good idea at all.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Mead Valley, Homicide Probe Underway
A man was found dead on a property near Alexander and Firewood Streets in the unincorporated area of Mead Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies from the Perris station responded to reports of gunshots on Friday at around 9:55 a.m. They found a dead man with...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Shooting Three, Killing One, in Perris Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with two counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Florence-Firestone Identified
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said. 21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos. The deadly...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
Fontana Herald News
Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1
A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
Fontana Herald News
Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino
Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle in Gardena
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. It...
mynewsla.com
Domestic Violence Suspect Gets into Violent Conflict with Police
A rifle-wielding man suspected of beating his girlfriend was fired upon during a confrontation with Anaheim police early Friday, but he escaped injury and was taken into custody. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer, according...
Comments / 0