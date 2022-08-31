The Madera District Fair is right around the corner for us, and it is an exciting time for many in this community. There is a boatload of entertainment for the whole family, and the entry into this time of fun and pleasure comes at a pretty low cost. (Of course, depending on what you purchase at the fair, your day could be a substantial set-back of funds.) All in all, there is potential for a great day. I am hoping and praying that Mr. Weather gives us a temperature that is tolerable to all of us.

MADERA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO