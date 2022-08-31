Read full article on original website
Central Section: Marshel Sanders leads No. 5 Clovis West past No. 11 Lemoore
Talented receiver hauls in seven passes for 243 yards and three scores as the Eagles fly to 40-14 victory in Central Section Game of the Week
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Rangers crowned at homecoming game
The Redwood Rangers could not have had a more perfect setting for their first win: a homecoming game under the Friday night lights. After two losses against Centennial and Clovis North, the Rangers came out strong, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Tulare Union countered with one touchdown, but Redwood’s lead was never in jeopardy. The Rangers won 48-20.
Madera Tribune
Hawks make quick work of Eagles
Liberty’s Mackey Boatwright rises up to put down one of her team-leading six kills in Wednesday’s non-conference sweep over the Firebaugh Eagles. The Liberty Hawks girls volleyball team headed into its match with the Firebaugh Eagles needing a pick-me-up in front of its home crowd. The home fans...
Good Sports: Former Bulldog Efrain Guizar honored
At Thursday night's Fresno State football home opener, Efrain Guizar was honored for his efforts on and off the field as the man they call Mr. Kerman battles ALS.
sjvsun.com
‘Dogs take care of business against Cal Poly
Things almost took a turn for the worse Thursday night inside the newly-christened Valley Children’s Stadium, but the Bulldogs got the job done and beat Cal Poly 35-7. After jumping out to a flawless 21-0 start in the first quarter, Fresno State started to stumble in the second quarter.
Meet the Fresno City College football team
FRESNO, Calif. – Learn the names, faces and high school alma maters of many of the Fresno City College Rams, who will be taking the field on Saturday in their opener against Diablo Valley. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday night at Ratcliffe Stadium. The Rams are coming off an 8-3 season, which […]
Fresno State fans ready for the game despite heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Central Valley sits under an excessive heat warning with afternoon highs reaching well into the triple digits, Bulldog fans still plan to pack into tailgate lots and stadium seats. “Those tailgate hours those 4 to 6 o’clock hours that’s when it’ll be hot, so plan accordingly, drink water while you’re out […]
Madera Tribune
Nascimento brothers sweep Madera races
Brothers Eric and Ethan Nascimento each visited victory lane during Saturday’s MAVTV-televised Late Model action at the Madera Speedway. Eric Nascimento won a dramatic and exciting Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model 80-lap feature while Ethan Nascimento led all but the opening lap to take the 70-lap 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model triumph.
Tulare, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mt. Whitney High School football team will have a game with Tulare Western High School on September 02, 2022, 19:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Why Ken Griffey Jr. could appear at a Fresno State game
Fresno State has gotten familiar with big-name celebrities appearing at games as former Bulldogs like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Aaron Judge and Paul George have become superstars in their respective leagues. But could one of baseball’s biggest living legends appear at a Fresno State football game this season?. New...
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Madera Tribune
Going to the Fair
The Madera District Fair is right around the corner for us, and it is an exciting time for many in this community. There is a boatload of entertainment for the whole family, and the entry into this time of fun and pleasure comes at a pretty low cost. (Of course, depending on what you purchase at the fair, your day could be a substantial set-back of funds.) All in all, there is potential for a great day. I am hoping and praying that Mr. Weather gives us a temperature that is tolerable to all of us.
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
Los Banos man missing for over a week
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos. Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21. Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that […]
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
therampageonline.com
Game Room Reopens After A Two Year Closure
Fresno City College’s game room has reopened its doors to all students after being closed for nearly two years. The Game Room is in the cafeteria building opposite to the student lounge, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for all students with a current Associated Student Body (ASB) card.
This is likely to be Fresno's hottest August in recorded history
The National Weather Service says Fresno is on its way to setting the record for the hottest month of August ever, with an average temperature of 84.4 degrees
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
Garbage truck catches fire on Fresno highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic was backed up after a garbage truck caught fire on a highway in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire broke out after the garbage truck came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near the McKinley Avenue exit. Officials said the […]
