WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
utv44.com
Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Mobile Police find missing man
(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
$250K bond set in crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer
The man charged with murder in the death of Mt. Vernon Ivan Lopez made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Mobile murder suspect out on bond arrested after police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested last June and charged with murder was arrested again early Friday morning after a police chase in Mobile, according to police and jail records. Isaac Parker, 19, in addition to a murder charge, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempt to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Protesters calling for justice in Bay Minette after officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -A peaceful protest was held outside the Baldwin County courthouse Thursday evening. This comes almost two weeks after Otis French Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting. According to investigators, French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer after French tased the officer. However, the...
WPMI
Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
Police looking for man who rammed car with children inside: Citronelle PD
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for one man who has active warrants for second degree domestic violence and three counts of reckless endangerment, according to a release from the CPD. Marcus Leon Byrd, 31, “rammed his vehicle,” into another car off Coy Smith Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
utv44.com
Thursday night's homicide victim a 2020 Blount High School graduate
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The victim in Thursday night's homicide in Mobile is Cornelius Harris, a Blount High School graduate, according to family. A window at the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was shattered by a bullet. Mobile Police were dispatched there Thursday night in response to shots fired, but there was no one there. Not long after, police got a call about a gun shot victim at a Krystal restaurant on Government.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
2 children arrested for Grand Bay Middle School threat
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Mobile County Public Schools told WKRG an earlier release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about a possible threat to a local school was not correct. MCPSS clarified to WKRG News 5 that the Grand Bay Middle School threat involved only two middle school students, not four. There is no age given […]
