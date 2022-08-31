ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC principals navigate summer budget ‘rollercoaster’

By Reema Amin
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Hwdt_0hd5wt9A00

New York City principals were caught in the middle of this summer’s political fight over school budget cuts, trying to navigate a financial maze as they prepare to open classrooms next week in the nation’s largest district.

A lawsuit challenging those budget cuts continues to wind through the courts, leaving many principals uncertain whether they’ll get more money this school year. While they welcome the possible influx of cash, not knowing how much they could get or if restrictions will be tied to those dollars also complicated their ability to plan.

“It feels like a lot of things are up in the air,” said Valerie Leak, principal of 75 Morton, a middle school in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, whose school saw a 35% cut in funds, totaling nearly $2 million, for hiring and planning. “It’s been quite a rollercoaster.”

Despite protests from educators and advocates, elected officials in June approved cuts to school budgets based on declining enrollment projections. Roughly three-quarters of the city’s schools saw their budgets shrink from the previous year, according to Comptroller Brad Lander, who calculated $372 million in cuts across all schools.

Then in July, two parents and two teachers filed a lawsuit against the city challenging the approval process for the cuts. A Manhattan judge ruled in their favor, and ordered Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council to redo the education department budget. In the meantime, the judge called for the city to fund schools at last fiscal year’s levels — roughly $1 billion more than planned for this year.

In yet another twist, an appeals court judge put that on hold until the court reviews the case on Sept. 29, which is three weeks after school starts.

Still, while the budget cuts have been tough on school communities, an “overwhelming majority” of principals are ready to open their buildings, said Mark Cannizzaro, the head of the principals union. For those who are not ready, the education department is providing “very prompt” help once the union flags it, he said.

“In the last two years with COVID and the pandemic and the craziness happening there, people literally were not ready to open their buildings,” Cannizzaro said. “This year I am hearing, although there are some challenges, the overwhelming majority of people are ready to open their buildings.”

A dizzying problem

On the school level, the cuts and legal battle have been dizzying for principals who have been trying to plan yet another academic year.

At 75 Morton, Leak is expecting 500 students, so she was “shocked” when she learned that the education department projected 381 students to enroll at her school in the fall. With more than a third of her budget slashed, she had to excess 13 staffers, meaning they would no longer work for or get paid by her school but could look for work elsewhere in the system while being paid by the city.

She let go of just half of those staffers while others left the school on their own accord.

Meanwhile, she appealed the education department’s budget based on its enrollment projections, checking in for nearly two months to see if it had been granted. Finally, she was able to secure funding in mid-August to hire four teachers. But the drawn-out process delayed her ability to post the job openings and made it harder to find candidates.

City officials said the ongoing lawsuit temporarily held up the appeals process, but the process was expedited in August.

“I wouldn’t have been able to start with a full staff if the appeal hadn’t gone through,” she said.

If the lawsuit results in more money, she also hopes to rehire a social worker and a counselor.

Parents are worried about losing those positions because they “want a lot of support” for their children, which Leak also wants, she said.

“It makes hiring tricky because you don’t wanna hire someone and say, ‘Oh, sorry, we no longer have the money for you,’” Leak said.

Enrollment loss snowball effect

With about 20% less funding at P.S. 503 in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, the principal, Nina Demos, cut three classes this fall and increased class sizes in some grades. Some extracurricular and enrichment activities also were in limbo.

Here were some of the complicated calculations Demos faced: In April, she made plans to hire a bilingual special education teacher and planned to cover that salary with separate funds from the education department. That funding, however, didn’t hit her budget until Tuesday, so she had to front the salary from COVID stimulus funds. (Originally reserved for “academic recovery” activities, such as tutoring, city officials are now allowing schools to use that money for teacher salaries.)

That left hardly any money in her budget for overtime costs used to pay teachers who oversee things like clubs or tutoring while she waited for the other funds to come through, she said.

Without the money in hand, Demos didn’t feel comfortable planning after-school programs or clubs, or even telling families about the possible options.

One parent left the school because of the uncertainty, enrolling in a nearby charter school, she said. If she had some more money on hand, she could have committed to run programs through at least the fall, she said.

“We’re in this situation because of register loss, but it further exacerbates register loss,” Demos said.

Demos now expects to use her newly freed up COVID relief funds for a limited number of clubs and other after-school programming and a Saturday academy.

Flexible stimulus funds are ‘welcome change’

One Queens principal, who asked not to be named, said the ability to use relief funding for teacher salaries was “a welcome change.” His school lost very little funding, but with dozens more students enrolled than projected, he wants to hire new staff.

He hopes that the relief funding can be used as a stopgap measure until this winter, when he’s banking on getting more money from the city because the school is enrolling more students than projected — known as the mid-year adjustment. When schools get those funds in the middle of the year, it’s usually too late to pay for the teachers.

One Manhattan elementary school principal may use all of her academic recovery dollars on a teacher instead of paying for extra services or tutoring, as she did last year. Her part-time English as a new language teacher retired and must be replaced, said the principal, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An education department budget staffer told her she had to use her academic recovery funds after she appealed for more funding.

A week out from the first day of school, the principal has been unable to find a replacement — and she isn’t sure it’s enough money to make a hire.

The principal saw her budget cut by about 25% and was forced to excess one of her few teachers of color because they were one of the newer staffers. That felt painful and at odds with the city’s rhetoric on hiring a more “diverse staff,” she said. Three-quarters of her teachers are white, even though more than 85% of her students are of color.

The principal also may not have enough funding to maintain a service they offered last year at the school, where 75% of students are living in poverty: paying teachers overtime to supervise children who need before-school care.

“I would have to limit the number of children we could have coming early,” the principal said. “That’s one thing we’re thinking a lot about.”

Alex Zimmerman contributed

Reema Amin is a reporter covering New York City schools with a focus on state policy and English language learners. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Education
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Why a NYC educator thinks teachers are leaving the field

With school about to kick off for the year, many are worried about a teacher shortage. Many teachers have left the field since 2020. While many have said it’s a pay issue, some teachers say it’s a bunch of issues, including Sari Rosenberg. “It’s not a teacher shortage problem. It’s a you disrespected, underpaid & […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Education Department#K12#The City Council
CBS New York

J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble

Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
The Bronx Chronicle

Rally in favor of Upzoning Throggs Neck Foodtown

Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled on Tuesday to attend a pro-upzoning rally of the Throggs Neck Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard at Crosby Avenue, but cancelled an hour before the scheduled start. Union leaders of 32BJ, Local 79 Laborers International of North America, union members, and those who are in favor of the Throggs Neck upzoning went on with the rally.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline

NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Afternoon Addition: NYC commuters are the most stressed in US, study says just in time for Labor Day service changes

A J train arrives at the Myrtle Broadway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn. There will be several planned train service disruptions over Labor Day, but not in the Bushwick area on the J line. A recently published Grub Street article describes a week-long "vacation" in the neighborhood. The subway disruptions to expect in NYC over Labor Day weekend, why the city might have the most stressful commutes in the country, vacationing in Bushwick, and more links from around the city and beyond. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs

New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy