Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts
Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10. Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe. There...
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
HometownLife.com
Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader
Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance
Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game
Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game. Ohio State has ruled...
osu.edu
Marching band kicks off 2022 season with ‘Buckeye Jazz Café’
For the first home football game of the 2022 season, The Ohio State University Marching Band celebrated jazz during Saturday’s halftime show. TBDBITL performed “Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing),” “On Fire” and “Channel One Suite,” with formations spelling out the titles of the first two pieces, as well as trumpeters, cymbal players and music notes.
New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans
Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?. Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough...
osu.edu
New library exhibition celebrates 100 years in the ’Shoe
The ’Shoe is celebrating a century: As Ohio Stadium turns 100, University Archives is giving campus visitors a peek inside its history, traditions, milestones, pageantry and some lesser-known curiosities. “A Walk in Our ’Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” is a free exhibition that will be on view in...
A first-quarter angle on Ohio State’s offense vs. Notre Dame: Betting the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re trying something new on Buckeye Talk. We’re not taking anything away, but we’re adding something extra to the mix. That’s this weekly gambling show on Buckeye Talk called Betting the Buckeyes, and it brings in old friend Tyler Shoemaker as the official gambling expert for Buckeye Talk. He’ll be here every Friday on this preview show with Doug Lesmerises to do three things:
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus
When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
