COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO