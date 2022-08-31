ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game

Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance

Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

Marching band kicks off 2022 season with ‘Buckeye Jazz Café’

For the first home football game of the 2022 season, The Ohio State University Marching Band celebrated jazz during Saturday’s halftime show. TBDBITL performed “Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing),” “On Fire” and “Channel One Suite,” with formations spelling out the titles of the first two pieces, as well as trumpeters, cymbal players and music notes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans

Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

New library exhibition celebrates 100 years in the ’Shoe

The ’Shoe is celebrating a century: As Ohio Stadium turns 100, University Archives is giving campus visitors a peek inside its history, traditions, milestones, pageantry and some lesser-known curiosities. “A Walk in Our ’Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” is a free exhibition that will be on view in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

A first-quarter angle on Ohio State’s offense vs. Notre Dame: Betting the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re trying something new on Buckeye Talk. We’re not taking anything away, but we’re adding something extra to the mix. That’s this weekly gambling show on Buckeye Talk called Betting the Buckeyes, and it brings in old friend Tyler Shoemaker as the official gambling expert for Buckeye Talk. He’ll be here every Friday on this preview show with Doug Lesmerises to do three things:
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus

When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
COLUMBUS, OH

