Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating Homestead’s past, present, and future. The film delved into Homestead’s journey through hardships and triumphs over the past years as told by the elected officials and community members who contribute to Homestead’s success on a daily basis. His remarks looked at all Homestead has been through since he took office in late 2019 – from living through the deadliest pandemic in our lifetime, to ensuring Homestead is the destination for revitalization, quality of life, economic growth, arts and education, accessibility, and community. He also announced, to a very excited crowd, the coming of Chick-Fil-A and Flanigan’s to Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO