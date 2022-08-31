Read full article on original website
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M
Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear
The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
realtynewsreport.com
$430 Million Apartment Purchase by Hines
MIAMI – (Realty News Report) – Hines Global Income Trust acquired the 495-unit Gables Station in Miami for a reported $430 million, in one of the largest apartment deals ever in South Florida. Gables Station is a 14-story, 1.2-million-SF upscale live, work and play development located in the...
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
islandernews.com
How do people manage to afford rentals in South Florida, or most anywhere?
Putting it all in perspective, renting ain't easy and specially in Miami not to mention Key Biscayne. A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Florida, one would need to work 106 hours a week at minimum wage, which is $10 (until Sept. 30, when it bumps up another dollar).
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Hallandale Beach CRA Allocates $1 Million for Rent Stabilization Program
In the wake of South Florida experiencing the largest year-over-year rent increases in the state at 57.2 percent, the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 24, 2022, to approve the Rent Stabilization Program. The Program allocates $1 million in rental assistance for qualifying tenants living within the CRA boundaries who earn low to moderate average median incomes and have had their rent increase by 20 percent or more.
communitynewspapers.com
LONGTIME PALMETTO BAY RESIDENT AND ACTIVIST PAM GORMAN LAUNCHES BID FOR VILLAGE COUNCIL IN DISTRICT 1 – VOWS TO BE “A STRONG VOICE FOR PALMETTO BAY”
One of Palmetto Bay’s longtime residents and community activists, Pam Gorman, officially threw her hat into the ring for the Palmetto Bay Village Council seat in District 1, for the upcoming General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Mrs. Gorman made the following statement immediately after her announcement:
secretmiami.com
This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret
Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
WSVN-TV
Haul of drugs worth $3 million dropped off at Miami Beach Coast Guard station
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge haul of drugs have been offloaded at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station. Agents seized about 22 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the drugs is more than $3 million. The illegal narcotics were found...
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
Miami New Times
August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead presents ‘State of the City’
Homestead Mayor Steven Losner acknowledged why he chose the date and place for the annual State of the City 2022 Address. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was thirty years to the day of Hurricane Andrew. The Champions Club is atop the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a facility opened in 1995 as part of the economic recovery. The day and place marked the revitalization many at the time had thought impossible.
cityofhomestead.com
Mayor Steven D. Losner’s State of the City Address Demonstrates Why All Roads Lead to...Homestead
Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating Homestead’s past, present, and future. The film delved into Homestead’s journey through hardships and triumphs over the past years as told by the elected officials and community members who contribute to Homestead’s success on a daily basis. His remarks looked at all Homestead has been through since he took office in late 2019 – from living through the deadliest pandemic in our lifetime, to ensuring Homestead is the destination for revitalization, quality of life, economic growth, arts and education, accessibility, and community. He also announced, to a very excited crowd, the coming of Chick-Fil-A and Flanigan’s to Homestead.
miamionthecheap.com
Zoo Miami ticket giveaway every day in September
Every day during the month of September Zoo Miami will be releasing a limited amount of free tickets ONLINE ONLY at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Zoo Miami (also known as The Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens) is the largest and oldest zoological garden in the state of Florida and the only subtropical zoo in the continental United States.
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
