Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WSVN-TV
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers
A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial: Outbursts, then apologies, marked Parkland gunman's behavior
FORT LAUDERDALE — Testimony in the death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. This week, the defense team for the Parkland school shooting gunman continues to call witnesses in its effort to win Cruz a life sentence without the possibility of parole. ...
Grand jury that shook up Broward school board has eyes on four more Florida districts
Four Broward School Board members were suspended by the governor last week.
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
Glenn Straub's lawyers ask appeals court to release Dave Aronberg's ex-wife's deposition
Insisting Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg wants to hide his ex-wife’s testimony to mask his own misdeeds, attorneys for a prominent Wellington developer Friday asked an appeals court to reverse a ruling that keeps her deposition secret. Claiming Glenn Straub’s right to a fair trial trumps Aronberg’s...
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Says Drug Charges Does Not Impact Service
A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community. North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April...
FBI Agents Located EMPTY Folders Labeled 'Classified' During Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Unsealed Docs Show
FBI agents found 47 empty folders labeled as "classified" during their raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Radar has learned, leading to questions over what had gone missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm some of the other items they obtained include clothes, books, and government photographs, as well as magazines, newspapers, and press articles, according to a Friday release from the Florida Southern District Court.The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally...
Florida woman who stole $288K from elderly couple sentenced to 51 months in jail
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $300,000 from a couple in their 90s was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, of Tamarac, was sentenced by a U.S. federal district judge in Fort Pierce, the Miami Herald reported.
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety
This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
Ron DeSantis’ school board coup: Critics say he “hijacked” Parkland grief
In April 2021, inside a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a meeting of the Broward County School Board came to an abrupt standstill when then-superintendent Robert Runcie announced he would resign. A decade earlier, Runcie had become the first permanent Black superintendent ever hired in the district, the sixth-largest in the nation, with around 260,000 students and 330 campuses. A program he helped launch in 2013, to address the "school-to-prison pipeline," was hailed as a national model and possible inspiration for federal guidance released the following year by Barack Obama's administration.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June through August.
floridapolitics.com
New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.
The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
