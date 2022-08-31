ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers

A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
RadarOnline

FBI Agents Located EMPTY Folders Labeled 'Classified' During Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Unsealed Docs Show

FBI agents found 47 empty folders labeled as "classified" during their raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Radar has learned, leading to questions over what had gone missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm some of the other items they obtained include clothes, books, and government photographs, as well as magazines, newspapers, and press articles, according to a Friday release from the Florida Southern District Court.The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally...
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety

This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
Salon

Ron DeSantis’ school board coup: Critics say he “hijacked” Parkland grief

In April 2021, inside a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a meeting of the Broward County School Board came to an abrupt standstill when then-superintendent Robert Runcie announced he would resign. A decade earlier, Runcie had become the first permanent Black superintendent ever hired in the district, the sixth-largest in the nation, with around 260,000 students and 330 campuses. A program he helped launch in 2013, to address the "school-to-prison pipeline," was hailed as a national model and possible inspiration for federal guidance released the following year by Barack Obama's administration.
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
floridapolitics.com

New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.

The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
