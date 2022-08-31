FBI agents found 47 empty folders labeled as "classified" during their raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Radar has learned, leading to questions over what had gone missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm some of the other items they obtained include clothes, books, and government photographs, as well as magazines, newspapers, and press articles, according to a Friday release from the Florida Southern District Court.The newly unsealed documents show a comprehensive inventory list of the materials seized, showing 33 boxes were taken from his property in Palm Beach, Florida, during their effort to recover classified documents they believed were still being illegally...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO