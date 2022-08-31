Read full article on original website
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Under this tier, Netflix aims to air four minutes of commercials per hour, before and during programs but not after, Bloomberg reported.
How to unlink Facebook and Instagram
Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts is a relatively straightforward process, if you know where to look. Under certain circumstances, this can be the best course of action. Although Meta allows you to link its Facebook and Instagram apps, doing so may actually be a bad idea in some cases.
Facebook and Instagram may eventually have more paywalled features
Paywalled features always have the potential to be annoying, but they're still valuable ways for developers to innovate while continuing to be able to offer free access. While historically a lot of free services have been ad-funded, some companies are increasingly looking at paywalls to compensate for shifting revenue streams — not unlike what Meta’s advertisement-based monetization model is dealing with in the face of changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency measures. A report now suggests that Meta is working on new paid features for its various social media platforms, and has created a New Monetization Experiences group to drive this effort.
Will MrBeast Burger’s Digital Success Translate to Physical Restaurants?
As virtual restaurant brands look to convert their digital followings into long-term omnichannel success, some are turning their focus to brick-and-mortar. For instance, take MrBeast Burger, a collaboration between ghost kitchen company Virtual Dining Concepts and YouTube personality MrBeast. “I’m opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream...
Facebook Shutters Its Community-Connecting Nextdoor Clone
Meta is winding down its Nextdoor-like Facebook expansion Neighborhoods, which sought to connect users who lived near each other, but never exited the testing phase. Neighborhoods launched in May 2021 as a clear rival to Nextdoor, expanding on Facebook Groups with more functionality to find other nearby users, businesses and associations. The feature had been active in several cities in the US, such as Charlotte, North Carolina; San Diego; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Newark, New Jersey, as well as in Canada.
What does the purple ring mean on Snapchat?
SNAPCHAT users across the nation have been noticing a purple ring around their friend's stories. Now, many users want to know what the different colors around the stories mean. What does the purple ring mean on Snapchat?. Snapchat launched in 2011 as a social media app that allowed users to...
Netflix and Disney+ have been racing to roll out a cheaper ad-supported plan as the two streaming giants look for ways to make a profit and appeal to more money-conscious subscribers. Sources told Variety that Netflix plans to launch in multiple countries, including the United States, U.K., Canada, France and Germany. Disney+ will initially launch in the U.S. in 2022 before expanding to international markets the following year.
Netflix's new ad-based subscription tier will debut in November, according to a new report. Variety claims that Netflix moved up the launch date to get ahead of Disney+, which is launching its own ad tier in December. The new Netflix ad tier will go live on November 1 in "multiple...
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
Meta Exploring Paid Facebook, Instagram Features
Meta is creating a group to identify and build “possible paid features” for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. That’s according to a report Thursday (Sept. 1) by The Verge, which cited an internal memo sent last week to Meta employees. The group, dubbed “New Monetization Experiences,” will be...
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have exclusive features for those willing to pay
Meta has reportedly formed a group called "New Monetization Experiences." Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have specialized features available only to users willing to pay for them. Meta is forming a new division called New Monetization Experiences that will be solely focused on paid features for the company’s app, according to a memo The Verge.
A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
Netflix with ads will be available this November
Netflix’s ad-supported subscription plan is set to go live sooner than originally planned. Last July, the streaming service told investors that it was looking to debut its ad-supported tier “around the early part of 2023.” Now, industry sources who have been briefed with the streamer’s plans have told Variety that the new plan is now scheduled to launch on November 1st in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany.
Meta axes yet another flagging Facebook feature in apparent cost-cutting move
Add another victim to Meta’s hit list as the company recently announced it’s shutting down Facebook Neighborhoods on October 1. The shut down notice was first shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter (opens in new tab) who posted a screenshot of a Meta project manager going by the mononym Tohm making the announcement on a Facebook Group. The project manager goes on to say the official Group for Neighborhoods will close on September 7 with the official service shutting down on October 1.
Twitter begins testing an edit button
Twitter is testing a feature on its platform that would let users edit a tweet after posting it, the social media platform said Thursday. “If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” Twitter shared in a post from its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.”
