ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

NC grant offers affordable internet access

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fPBd_0hd5vdEZ00

(WGHP) — We learned during the COVID pandemic that too many people in North Carolina don’t have reliable internet access.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Students had trouble accessing online learning, and adults had difficulty working from home. Now, a new announcement could help change that.

Governor Roy Cooper visited Mebane Wednesday afternoon to announce more than $200 million will go to high-speed internet access in North Carolina.

Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties are one step closer to a reliable internet connection,

It’s the state’s largest round of grant funds to date.

“I believe this is going to be a game changer,” said Albert Oldenburg, who recently received affordable high-speed internet access.

More than a million people in NC don’t have access to high-speed internet.

“We got about 1.2 million people on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Cooper said.

It’s needed for working from home, learning remotely and even visiting a doctor.

It’s what helped Oldenburg land a job four months ago after he fell on hard times during the pandemic and started receiving government assistance.

“I got a letter from Spectrum saying I could get internet access. Since I was already receiving social services, I signed up for it,” Oldenburg said. “I didn’t have to pay for installation fees or equipment. I was able to get internet access to get a job.”

Now thanks to a $206 million Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grant, others just like Oldenburg will also get the same opportunities.

“I know of so many people who could use that internet access right now,” he said.

“The good things that came out of this pandemic is…it was shining a big light on challenges we already faced,” Cooper said.

The governor acknowledged that providing high-speed internet access for the state is something he’s been wanting to do, but the resources weren’t there up until now.

“When this pandemic came, there was significant investment by the state and federal government, and now we actually have the funds to connect everybody in NC with high-speed internet. That’s something to celebrate,” Cooper said. “This is a big day.”

State leaders are also pushing the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Federal funds will help qualifying families connect to the internet for $30 monthly.

“We’re encouraging all the internet service providers to offer a plan that’s $30 a month but that could also be $30 to go towards a more expansive plan to help a family afford it,” Cooper said.

The goal is to have 90% access connection by the end of 2025. Next year, extra funds from President Biden will also help with the project,

All phases are expected to be completed for everyone by 2027.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in NC next week

(WGHP) — Updated boosters are becoming available in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that people 12 and older can receive an updated booster to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants. Vaccines are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

Not many grades of A among Triad schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nurses can face legal charges for medical injuries, striking down a 90-year-old precedent. In 2010, Amaya Gullate was three years old. Medical professionals at Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium health recommended a procedure for her heart condition. “They gave her anesthesia, which was […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet
FOX8 News

Republican candidates Bo Hines, Ted Budd change, move pro-life, Trump positions on campaign pages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A political concept first revealed last month by WGHP – that North Carolina’s Republican candidates for Congress were downplaying abortion rights positions on their campaign websites – has gained momentum across the country. And now there is another trend: Some are creating space between their candidacies and an endorsement by former […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy