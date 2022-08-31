ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXLcJ_0hd5v2r300

Four people were injured in a two-car crash near Teutonia and Mill Wednesday evening.

Milwaukee police said one vehicle disregarded a red light and crashed into another vehicle. The vehicle that ran the light then hit a utility pole.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was a 19-year-old man. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in that vehicle were also injured, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4
Scene at Teutonia and Mill

The vehicle that was hit had two people inside. The driver, a 60-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

His passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4
Scene at Teutonia and Mill

Officials said charges will be filed against the 19-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that ran a red light.

MPD confirmed speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

SinisterStone
5d ago

Democrat city of death and destruction. Since they don’t want to require voter ID why have driver’s license’s? Animals running wild. Mayor is clueless.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting; woman wounded by gunfire out of hospital

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News learned new details on Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a woman hurt in a shootout over the weekend between Milwaukee police and an accused killer. We know the man police killed was Ernest Blakney, who prosecutors accuse of homicide. What was supposed to be a fun Friday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mpd
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged

RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating double non-fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:25 a.m. on Monday September 5th near State Street and Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive. Authorities say a man from Chicago was grazed by a bullet on his leg and was treated at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS 58

Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy