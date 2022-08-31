5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected

Four people were injured in a two-car crash near Teutonia and Mill Wednesday evening.

Milwaukee police said one vehicle disregarded a red light and crashed into another vehicle. The vehicle that ran the light then hit a utility pole.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was a 19-year-old man. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in that vehicle were also injured, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4 Scene at Teutonia and Mill

The vehicle that was hit had two people inside. The driver, a 60-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

His passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4 Scene at Teutonia and Mill

Officials said charges will be filed against the 19-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that ran a red light.

MPD confirmed speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash.

