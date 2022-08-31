Read full article on original website
City of South Bend plans for future, looking for community input
South Bend, Ind. — The city of South Bend is already planning for the year 2045. Thursday kicked off the first of many events the city plans to host, asking for community input on what direction the city needs to go on certain issues. The goal was to find out what people are passionate about.
Second Annual Recovery Night held at Four Winds Field
South Bend, Ind. — Recover Michiana spent their night surrounded by friends, and family for their second annual Recovery Night at Four Winds Field. They gathered at the ballpark tonight to watch the South Bend Cubs take-on the visiting Lansing Lugnuts. The event was held at the rooftop terrace...
Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!
The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
Labor Day marks end of lifeguard season for many Lake Michigan beaches
It's the holiday weekend and many will be taking advantage of the unofficial end of summer. Law enforcement is expecting big crowds at Lake Michigan beaches. For many lifeguards, this weekend is their last shift. But some beaches won't have any lifeguards at all. It’s the time many of our...
Lightning Bug Music Festival 2022
Blues, folk and Americana music are in the air at the Lightning Bug Music Festival. This year's dates are September 8 and 9 at Valparaiso's Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Rd. #8507. After a 4-year hiatus, festival president John Westbrook says there will be an additional stage, camping, interactive art...
Notre Dame leading the way to avoid national security issue
Notre Dame, Ind. — Concerns continue to mount over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. A move that could cut-off microchip supplies to the world. Tensions in the region are high, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in early August. During, and after, her visit, China staged live-fire exercise at sea and in the air.
South Bend holds candlelight vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day
Tears filled the courthouse steps just hours ago, as people shared their stories and remembered the lives lost. Today is international overdose awareness day, and a candlelight vigil was held in South Bend. WSBT spoke with one mother about living with a loss. Kerri Anderson lost her 19-year-old son, Ethan,...
High School Spotlight: Penn's Delaney Wade
For a lot of area student-athletes, summers are a chance to heal, refresh, and refocus. For Delaney Wade, this summer was about taking her golf game up a notch. Nearly every day, she was honing her craft on the links, including playing in exclusive tournaments reserved for some of the best young golfers in the American Junior Golf Association.
Aim to get outside at St. Patrick's Park
South Bend — Many chances to shoot your shot at St. Patrick's Park to get outdoors. Staff at the park are getting ready to hold archery lessons for a small, registered group. They'll provide the targets, and equipment like bow and arrow. It is $12 to register and if...
Elkhart Community Schools faces lawsuit after student death
The mother of a 12-year-old who died by suicide this year has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools. Rio Allred was a student at North Side Middle school when she was diagnosed with alopecia. That's when her family says she began getting bullied. She took her life March 14th.
Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
Proposal to ban firearms at Elkhart City Hall sent back to committee
A vote to ban firearms from entering Elkhart’s City Hall is being pushed back. The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee heard the proposal tonight. Because the municipal building houses a courtroom, it would allow them to ban guns from the premise. A spokesperson tells WSBT it's part of...
14-year-old dies in Mishawaka shooting
Mishawaka, Ind. — Mishawaka Police responded to the 600 block of Locust Street in reference to a shooting at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a 14-year-old juvenile inside with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of the injury.
LaPorte County officers pull man out of burning vehicle that crashed into house
LaPorte, Ind. — A LaPorte County police officer is credited with saving the life of an alleged intoxicated driver. A house was heavily damaged in La Porte on Thursday night by a motor vehicle and fire. According to police, Evin Eakins, 26, of Valparaiso crashed into the front of...
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
