College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M drops intense hype video for 2022 season opener

Texas A&M is hyped to kick off Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. Ahead of Saturday’s contest with Sam Houston State, the Aggies dropped a BTHO game trailer with highlights from camp. Fisher can be heard telling the team, “We ain’t done.”. Under...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Sweeps Memphis Friday Night

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (3-2) needed just three sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-22) to power past Memphis (3-2) Friday night in its second showing in the Fight in the Fort. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led the way with a 12-kill performance, while Ava Underwood scooped...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Associated Press

No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

MaKhiya McDonald’s lone goal enough in win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies posted their fourth shutout of the season with a 1-0 blanking of the Illinois Fighting Illini in Friday night’s match at Demirjian Park. The Aggies played smothering defense, especially in the first half when they held Illinois without a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Big Block Propels Aggies Past Coastal Carolina

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (2-2) powered past Coastal Carolina (3-1), 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 32-30), to open the Fight in the Fort tournament Friday morning. The Aggies finished with a season-high 12 blocks led by Elena Karakasi and Madison Bowser, who each recorded six. As...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie women set to start season at Carmel Cub

PEBBLE BEACH, California -- Texas A&M women’s golf is set to make its 2022-23 season debut at the Carmel Cup at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf links Sept. 2-4. The Lineup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the same lineup to Pebble Beach that took Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Calvert and BVCHEA meet for a 6-man football matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans hit the road to take on the Brazos Valley Mustangs at Allen Academy Friday night. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Cohan Thompson starts the Trojans’ scoring and finds the end zone after a long run. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a lengthy lightning delay, the College Station football team beat Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth) 52-7 at Cougar Field Friday night for their home opener. Anthony Trevino had two first-quarter touchdown runs. Quarterback Arrington Maiden had a touchdown pass to Xavier Vela and a touchdown...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cross Country season openes at Cowboy Preview

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams open the 2022 season Thursday morning at the Cowboy Preview on the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course. The men’s 5k race begins at 8 am, followed by the women’s 3k race at 8:30 am. Live...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated cruises past UANL Monterrey Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two hour rain delay, A&M Consolidated cruised by UANL Monterrey from Mexico 49-14. Consol wasted no time scoring after the delay. The Tigers lead by 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Keshun Thomas and Roderick Taylor both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter plus a passing touchdown from Will Hargett to Payton Bjork gave Consol an early lead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (2-0) stayed unbeaten on the young season after a 6-0 overtime win over Hearne Friday night at Hornet Field. The game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field after several inches of rain fell earlier this week. The rain seemed to follow the Eagles to Caldwell as the game sat through a long weather delay.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13. Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
ROCKDALE, TX

