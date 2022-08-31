Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M drops intense hype video for 2022 season opener
Texas A&M is hyped to kick off Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. Ahead of Saturday’s contest with Sam Houston State, the Aggies dropped a BTHO game trailer with highlights from camp. Fisher can be heard telling the team, “We ain’t done.”. Under...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Sweeps Memphis Friday Night
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (3-2) needed just three sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-22) to power past Memphis (3-2) Friday night in its second showing in the Fight in the Fort. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led the way with a 12-kill performance, while Ava Underwood scooped...
No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. ___
KBTX.com
Park leads No. 11 Aggies into tie for first at Carmel Cup after round one
PEBBLE BEACH, California -- The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-under 358 led by Jennie Park’s 6-under 66 that propelled the team into a tie for first at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links Friday. “I know what we have, and we can...
Top 2024 QB Lagway Returning to A&M Saturday
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
KBTX.com
MaKhiya McDonald’s lone goal enough in win over Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies posted their fourth shutout of the season with a 1-0 blanking of the Illinois Fighting Illini in Friday night’s match at Demirjian Park. The Aggies played smothering defense, especially in the first half when they held Illinois without a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Yulkeith Brown scores first TD of college career on 66-yard bomb from Haynes King
Yulkeith Brown showed off his great speed to get the Texas A&M Aggies out of an offensive rut early in Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. The Aggies’ offense failed to score points on its first 2 possessions, but on the third try, the Aggies found the end zone.
KBTX.com
Bearkats looking forward to trip to Kyle Field to battle Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of college football games this weekend being played that people around the country will refer to as ‘money games’ including Sam Houston at Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Certainly the check that the Bearkats will get from...
KBTX.com
Big Block Propels Aggies Past Coastal Carolina
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (2-2) powered past Coastal Carolina (3-1), 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 32-30), to open the Fight in the Fort tournament Friday morning. The Aggies finished with a season-high 12 blocks led by Elena Karakasi and Madison Bowser, who each recorded six. As...
KBTX.com
Aggie women set to start season at Carmel Cub
PEBBLE BEACH, California -- Texas A&M women’s golf is set to make its 2022-23 season debut at the Carmel Cup at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf links Sept. 2-4. The Lineup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the same lineup to Pebble Beach that took Texas A&M...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
Aggie Park opens at Texas A&M, already a staple on campus
Texas A&M University has something new to look forward to and that’s Aggie Park which is already becoming a staple on campus.
KBTX.com
Calvert and BVCHEA meet for a 6-man football matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans hit the road to take on the Brazos Valley Mustangs at Allen Academy Friday night. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Cohan Thompson starts the Trojans’ scoring and finds the end zone after a long run. The...
KBTX.com
College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a lengthy lightning delay, the College Station football team beat Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth) 52-7 at Cougar Field Friday night for their home opener. Anthony Trevino had two first-quarter touchdown runs. Quarterback Arrington Maiden had a touchdown pass to Xavier Vela and a touchdown...
KBTX.com
Cross Country season openes at Cowboy Preview
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams open the 2022 season Thursday morning at the Cowboy Preview on the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course. The men’s 5k race begins at 8 am, followed by the women’s 3k race at 8:30 am. Live...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated cruises past UANL Monterrey Mexico
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two hour rain delay, A&M Consolidated cruised by UANL Monterrey from Mexico 49-14. Consol wasted no time scoring after the delay. The Tigers lead by 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Keshun Thomas and Roderick Taylor both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter plus a passing touchdown from Will Hargett to Payton Bjork gave Consol an early lead.
KBTX.com
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (2-0) stayed unbeaten on the young season after a 6-0 overtime win over Hearne Friday night at Hornet Field. The game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field after several inches of rain fell earlier this week. The rain seemed to follow the Eagles to Caldwell as the game sat through a long weather delay.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13. Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a...
KBTX.com
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
