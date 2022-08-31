ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold may finally legitimize foldable PCs

The foldable trend isn’t limited to smartphones. While Samsung holds down the fort in mobile, Lenovo’s once again trying to make foldable PCs a thing with a new ThinkPad X1 Fold. Second-generation — The second-generation X1 Fold has the bells and whistles an expensive laptop should have in...
Watch Samsung put its new folding phones through the ringer

If you needed any more convincing to switch to a foldable smartphone, Samsung is hoping to persuade us with a behind-the-scenes look at all the testing that goes into making its latest foldables, first spotted by XDA Developers. Samsung’s video mostly revolves around the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we...
