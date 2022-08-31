ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Florida Residents Push Back On Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban

Florida Residents Push Back On Town's Beach Umbrella Ban. A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other...
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley

High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley. There are about 800000 farmworkers in California, a state that...
ENVIRONMENT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

U.S Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Supermarket Residents Evacuated

U.S Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Supermarket Residents Evacuated. The pilot of a "stolen" aircraft threatened to crash the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking

Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking. Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
SAN DIEGO, CA

