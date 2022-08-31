ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: September 2022

Send summer on its way and welcome fall with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in September 2022. This month, celebrate Labor Day family style, dance along with Disney characters, see Peter Pan soar, hang out in a treehouse at sunset, and more.
Houston’s 40 best fall experiences 🍂

HOUSTON – Technically, fall begins Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox, but for most people, it starts where summer ends: Labor Day weekend. Never mind that temperatures consistently climb into the nineties through October here in Houston. Regardless of when autumn makes an actual appearance, most want to dress for it, celebrate it, and make the most of it before it’s overtaken by holiday lights, caroling and Kris Kringle.
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children

HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
