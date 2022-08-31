Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
Katy Could Soon Become Home to RAKKAN Ramen
The Japanese ramen restaurant is popping up across Greater Houston.
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston
The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
The Wrong Kind of Airdrop: Houston, Texas Airplane Passenger Did What?
At some point in our lives, we all hop aboard an airplane to fly somewhere. Whether it be somewhere in the United States, or perhaps overseas, adventuring somewhere is rather exciting isn't it? But then there's the realization that preparing for the trip will be daunting. You have to pack...
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: September 2022
Send summer on its way and welcome fall with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in September 2022. This month, celebrate Labor Day family style, dance along with Disney characters, see Peter Pan soar, hang out in a treehouse at sunset, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s 40 best fall experiences 🍂
HOUSTON – Technically, fall begins Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox, but for most people, it starts where summer ends: Labor Day weekend. Never mind that temperatures consistently climb into the nineties through October here in Houston. Regardless of when autumn makes an actual appearance, most want to dress for it, celebrate it, and make the most of it before it’s overtaken by holiday lights, caroling and Kris Kringle.
Woman injured after structure collapses at entrance of Houston's Downtown Aquarium
HOUSTON — A woman was injured Friday after a structure above the entrance to Houston's Downtown Aquarium collapsed. The Downtown Aquarium is located on Bagby Street near the Gulf Freeway. The structure above the entrance fell on top of the woman as she was standing underneath, officials said. She...
Tacos y Más: The pairing that made me fall in love with La Guadalupana
At this Houston-institution Mexican restaurant, it all began with the sweeter things in life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
cw39.com
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Houston Press
Battleship Texas Travels the Houston Ship Channel On Its Way to Drydock in Galveston
Battleship Texas, first launched during World War I with continued military service in World War II, made history once again Wednesday when it successfully negotiated the waters of the Houston Ship Channel to head for a year's rehab in Galveston. The warship, which was decommissioned in 1948, became a permanent...
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
Comments / 0