CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd shares his favorite affordable wines to pair with Labor Day grilling

Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
Meet the team behind an LA restaurant taking a stand in The Woodlands, plus Houston's fine dining icon refreshes
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jason Wishengrad and David Selman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Stand, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that recently opened its first Texas location in The Woodlands. Wishengrad, the company's executive vice president and son of founder Murray Wishengrad, and Selman, the restaurant's culinary director, share insight into what it means to serve "American classics redefined."
Acclaimed chef shutters his Katy street food concept for a Phat benefit
It will soon be a little easier to get a table at Katy's best restaurant, but the change comes at a cost. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung announced he's expanding Phat Eatery by closing Yelo, its adjacent sister concept devoted to street food. Yelo will close this Sunday, September 4. Phat Eatery...
New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies
A new restaurant is bringing drive-thru convenience to pizza pickup. 7Pie is now open at two Houston locations in former Church's Chickens: in the Westchase district at 12350 Westheimer Rd. and near Hobby Airport at 6405 Telephone Rd. Developed by Shoney's chairman and CEO David Davoudpour, 7Pie serves pizza in...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for September
In Houston, it can be a difficult to get into that fall vibe when temps are hovering in the 90s; luckily, there is so much to look forward to before we have to take out our sweaters and boots. For starters: for fashion traditionalists, it's a chance to finally start wearing white.
13 best Houston plays and performances spotlight soaring sensations and delicious drama in September
The curtain officially rises on 2022-2023 performing arts season this month in Houston, and what a dramatic, comic and musical beginning it will be. With world premieres, soaring classics, timely dramas, and some major theatrical parties, September offers the perfect time to dive back into live, in-person performing arts. The...
New Gatsby-themed seafood restaurant jazzes up Montrose with Roaring '20s vibe
An intimate Montrose steakhouse will soon have a seafood-focused sister restaurant. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse owner Luis Rangel will expand his brand with a new restaurant called Gatsby's Prime Seafood that's expected to open in September. Located in the former Tony Mandola's space at 1212 Waugh Dr., the new Gatsby's will...
Ambitious new sushi restaurant starring Tokyo-trained chef makes a splash in Bellaire
The destination-worthy Japanese restaurant Bellaire has been craving will make its debut this week. Aya Sushi opens for dinner service this Thursday, September 1. Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen partners Bruce Kish and Minette Corpuz teamed up with chef Pak Tsui, a partner in Kau Ba as well as Fat Bao and Heights favorite Ka Sushi, to open Aya in the former Bernie’s Burger Bus space at 5407A Bellaire Blvd. They’ve enlisted chef Yoshi Katsuyama as chef and partner where he’ll work alongside beverage director Chris Morris, a cocktail veteran whose resume includes Hunky Dory, MAD, and Kau Ba.
13 best Labor Day weekend events to kick back in Houston
Hard to believe, but September is here, which means the start of more holidays like Labor Day. For some, it means a chance to fire up the grill and chill. For others, it means a quick road trip. For those staying in town, the weekend offers a host of events...
Here are the top 17 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend is packed with events ranging from a new fall market, intriguing art openings, cool concerts, and a tailgate event. Meanwhile, a booming 'burb celebrates the Caribbean, a Montrose bar toasts a birthday, and a local rapper hosts a weekend picnic. Another red-hot rapper/entertainer hits town, locals can scale a building for a good cause, and a golf tourney channels the epic Catalina Wine Mixer (!).
Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
---- Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef has closed his three restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park. They were:. Woodshed Smokehouse: "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked" Love Shack: the chef's take on a classic burger joint.
Canadian favorite coffee & doughnut shop Tim Hortons now open in Katy
Canadian ex-pats of Houston, rejoice, eh! Your favorite coffee and doughnut shop has made its Texas debut. Tim Hortons has quietly opened its first Houston-area location in Katy at 21817 Clay Rd. Situated just east of the Grand Parkway, the restaurant features a limited amount of internal seating, a few outdoor tables, and a two-lane drive-thru.
Galleria's Beauty Week returns with sneak peek of fashion and beauty trends and special events
Mark those calendars! Beauty Week at The Galleria is returning for the first time since 2019, giving shoppers a chance to get ahead of fall trends and shop their favorite beauty brands IRL before they sell out. As if we needed another reason to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, Beauty...
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant plucks first Houston location
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain has identified its first Houston location. Big Chicken will open this fall in the Westchase district at 9660 Westheimer Rd. The NBA Hall of Famer and media personality is the primary investor in Big Chicken, a Las Vegas-based restaurant with locations in eight states as well as on Carnival cruise ships. It serves fried chicken sandwiches with a range of toppings such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), The Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), and the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce).
Local Mediterranean restaurant beefs up presence with new Katy flagship
A popular Katy restaurant will soon occupy a much larger building. Local Table has claimed the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd. for a flagship location that will open this fall. First opened in 2016, the restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that...
Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow, Wu-Tang Clan, and Billy Joel headline 23 hottest Houston concerts in September
Get out those wallets and credit cards. This might be the biggest month for live music in Houston in years. Massive shows at Minute Maid Park, a handful of Toyota Center headliners, and plenty of high-selling acts at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion makes one wonder how much local concert-goers are paying for tickets or simply whether the market is too saturated to support all of the performances.
Fierce 'Fight Club for street artists' tour draws up high-energy Houston showdown
With the arts community adversely affected during the pandemic, Los Angeles-based live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls is on a 30-plus city tour to bring its high-energy physical illustration and design battles —and to shine a spotlight on local talent — across the US and Canada. Art fans...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Yelp gifts $10,000 to Houston hot chicken restaurant as part of $100k in grants to Texas businesses
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members
While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
