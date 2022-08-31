ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Madison, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
violetskyadventures.com

Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge

Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Madison Magazine’s September Hot List

Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble raises over $40,000 for cancer research

MADISON, Wis. — On Monday 20 girls golf teams from across the state hit the links at Maple Bluff CC to take part in the first ever Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the meet wasn’t the focus, raising money to fight cancer was. And they did just that, raising $40, 498 for the American Cancer Society.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd

Madison- Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of 70 years to the late Betty Shepherd. Besides spending time with his family, Bob loved golfing, enjoyed many winters in Florida, and took a few memorable trips to Europe. He served for many years as an elected supervisor for the Town of Westport. Bob was a true entrepreneur but he is best known for the purchase & re-vitalization (along with his brother-in-law) of the Ace Hardware Store on Williamson Street, starting back in the 1970’s, and through the 1990’s when he passed on the management to his well-tutored sons, Steve & Tom. Bob was most grateful for his customers, many of whom became friends throughout the years.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jean and Ed Doench

A Celebration of Life for Jean M. and Ed W. Doench both of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jean and Ed Doench Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
POTOSI, WI
Channel 3000

Luxurious Madison home to appear on Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family and their home on Lake Mendota are set to be featured in a new Netflix series called “Buy My House.”. The show is set to premiere Friday. Interior designer Stephanie Mader described the show as a combination of “Selling Sunset” and “Shark...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sande (Bierd) Daley

MONONA – Sande Daley peacefully passed away at her son’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after living with terminal cancer for a number of months. Sande was born in 1945 to Wallace and Helen Daley at Madison General (now Meriter), she graduated from Madison West High School (1963), spent some time at UW-Madison then MATC graduating with an ADN (1978) and earning her BS in Nursing at Edgewood College in 1993 with a Minor in Religious Studies.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September

The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory

Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
MADISON, WI

