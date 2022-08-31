Madison- Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of 70 years to the late Betty Shepherd. Besides spending time with his family, Bob loved golfing, enjoyed many winters in Florida, and took a few memorable trips to Europe. He served for many years as an elected supervisor for the Town of Westport. Bob was a true entrepreneur but he is best known for the purchase & re-vitalization (along with his brother-in-law) of the Ace Hardware Store on Williamson Street, starting back in the 1970’s, and through the 1990’s when he passed on the management to his well-tutored sons, Steve & Tom. Bob was most grateful for his customers, many of whom became friends throughout the years.

