wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
Channel 3000
Behind the scenes: ‘Mean Girls’ touring company performing at Overture Center includes Platteville native
MADISON, Wis. — Platteville native Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong speaks to Live at Four as she returns to the Overture stage as a member of the ensemble of "Mean Girls.".
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
violetskyadventures.com
Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge
Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
Channel 3000
Top ranked Monroe runs by McFarland, moves to 3-0

Channel 3000
Memorial beats Janesville Parker in Big 8 battle
Final score: Madison Memorial 23, Janesville Parker 16.
Channel 3000
Madison Magazine’s September Hot List
Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
Channel 3000
Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble raises over $40,000 for cancer research
MADISON, Wis. — On Monday 20 girls golf teams from across the state hit the links at Maple Bluff CC to take part in the first ever Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the meet wasn’t the focus, raising money to fight cancer was. And they did just that, raising $40, 498 for the American Cancer Society.
Channel 3000
Waunakee knocks off Sun Prairie East in #1 vs. #2 showdown
Final score: #1 Waunakee 28, #2 Sun Prairie East 13.
Channel 3000
Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd
Madison- Robert Cecil “Bob” Shepherd passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of 70 years to the late Betty Shepherd. Besides spending time with his family, Bob loved golfing, enjoyed many winters in Florida, and took a few memorable trips to Europe. He served for many years as an elected supervisor for the Town of Westport. Bob was a true entrepreneur but he is best known for the purchase & re-vitalization (along with his brother-in-law) of the Ace Hardware Store on Williamson Street, starting back in the 1970’s, and through the 1990’s when he passed on the management to his well-tutored sons, Steve & Tom. Bob was most grateful for his customers, many of whom became friends throughout the years.
‘They want us scared’: UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with ‘intimidation’
Since they announced their plans to strike last week UW nurses claimed Thursday hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation.
Channel 3000
Jean and Ed Doench
A Celebration of Life for Jean M. and Ed W. Doench both of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jean and Ed Doench Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Luxurious Madison home to appear on Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family and their home on Lake Mendota are set to be featured in a new Netflix series called “Buy My House.”. The show is set to premiere Friday. Interior designer Stephanie Mader described the show as a combination of “Selling Sunset” and “Shark...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball shows support for Duke volleyball player during home opener
It was a night full of celebration for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. The Badgers raised their 2021 national championship banner and received their rings to commemorate their accomplishments. They welcomed back last season’s stars — the ones who aren’t still on the team, at least.
Channel 3000
Sande (Bierd) Daley
MONONA – Sande Daley peacefully passed away at her son’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after living with terminal cancer for a number of months. Sande was born in 1945 to Wallace and Helen Daley at Madison General (now Meriter), she graduated from Madison West High School (1963), spent some time at UW-Madison then MATC graduating with an ADN (1978) and earning her BS in Nursing at Edgewood College in 1993 with a Minor in Religious Studies.
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
Channel 3000
‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory
Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
