Man charged with DWAI after Windsor crash
Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.
Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase
Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
Newark Valley Woman Arrested on Drug Charge in Owego
A Newark Valley woman is charged after a traffic stop in Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Debra K. Dence was arrested and charged after a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. on August 28th in the Village of Owego. Dence was charged with one count of Criminal Possession...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
80th anniversary of Whitney Point lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid a visit to a local reservoir to check in on a long standing project.
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
BU wins $64 million competition
Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
LISTEN: Alice Cooper Chats With The Whale About Getting Banned From Binghamton, New York
Figures. I take a week off for vacation, and Alice Cooper calls 99.1 The Whale to talk. My loss, but Matt Guido's lucky gain, I guess. Well, Matt is a great interviewer than I am anyway. As you may know, Alice Cooper has a new tour that kicks off this...
Pet Of The Week–‘Van’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Van”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
JC road closed due to sink hole
The Johnson City Department of Public Works just announced an emergency road closure.
Homer Fire Department Responds to Second Reported Structure Fire in a Day
The Village of Homer Fire Department has had a busy afternoon today as a call came in around 2:45 in the afternoon of a reported structure fire on 9 N. Main St. in the Village of Homer. Response came from Homer and Cortland Fire Departments in the kitchen area of...
