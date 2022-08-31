ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase

Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
SAYRE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley Woman Arrested on Drug Charge in Owego

A Newark Valley woman is charged after a traffic stop in Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Debra K. Dence was arrested and charged after a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. on August 28th in the Village of Owego. Dence was charged with one count of Criminal Possession...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Pet Of The Week–‘Van’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Van”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
ONEONTA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

