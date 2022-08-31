ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday that Douglas D. Mitchell was sentenced to 10 years in jail for child pornography.

The Rochelle Police Department and the FBI conducted an investigation in 2021 into child pornography being downloaded from a location in Rochelle, according to State’s Attorney Mike Rock. Mitchell was named as a suspect during the investigation.

Mitchell will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

