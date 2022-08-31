Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
ESPN
Henderson homers in debut; Orioles beat Guardians 4-0
CLEVELAND -- — Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Gunnar Henderson might need a chinstrap or some Velcro to keep his helmet in place. Judging by Henderson’s major league debut, that might be a good idea. Henderson lost his batting helmet after connecting on a drive that traveled...
ESPN
Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale on injured list
CLEVELAND -- Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
Guardians fall to M's as pitching injuries take toll
CLEVELAND -- Nothing has been working in the Guardians’ favor over the past week. The team carried a streak of 27 consecutive innings without scoring a run into the seventh inning on Friday night before eventually falling, 6-1, to the Mariners at Progressive Field. And while the offense continues to struggle, the pitching, which had finally found its groove, has suffered a setback.
MLB・
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Woodridge 27. Lorain at No. 24 Elyria, 1 p.m. St. Ignatius at Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 1 p.m. Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.) at No. 4 Chardon,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022
The Seattle Mariners will meet the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, with both teams looking to cement their playoff status further. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Guardians prediction and pick. It is a possible playoff preview as the Mariners face off with the Guardians...
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
RELATED PEOPLE
LIVE BLOG: #5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State
Irish Breakdown provides live analysis and updates of the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes
All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game has brought out a who's who of former Buckeyes and celebrities.
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Beating Bowling Green in Opener
The Bruins went down by double-digits early, only to score 38 unanswered and run away the the big win at home.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0