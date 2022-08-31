ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ESPN

Henderson homers in debut; Orioles beat Guardians 4-0

CLEVELAND -- — Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Gunnar Henderson might need a chinstrap or some Velcro to keep his helmet in place. Judging by Henderson’s major league debut, that might be a good idea. Henderson lost his batting helmet after connecting on a drive that traveled...
ESPN

Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale on injured list

CLEVELAND -- Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
MLB

Guardians fall to M's as pitching injuries take toll

CLEVELAND -- Nothing has been working in the Guardians’ favor over the past week. The team carried a streak of 27 consecutive innings without scoring a run into the seventh inning on Friday night before eventually falling, 6-1, to the Mariners at Progressive Field. And while the offense continues to struggle, the pitching, which had finally found its groove, has suffered a setback.
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland.com

High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
