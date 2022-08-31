Read full article on original website
Related
pajaronian.com
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 2
It is an exciting and historic time for the Pajaro Valley. As a result of the dedication and support Watsonville Community Hospital received from this incredible community over the past several months, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District has successfully raised $65.6 million to complete its acquisition of the Hospital. Watsonville Community Hospital is now positioned to continue serving the region for many years to come, with the ongoing leadership of our new community-based board who understand the importance of continuing to deliver quality healthcare services to everyone in the Pajaro Valley.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns
The Santa Cruz County Fair opens Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the county fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, and closes Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring fair food, clowns, camel rides, mariachi and magicians, live music plus competitions among the young and older to earn blue ribbons for the animals they have raised or the vegetables they grew.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Film Festival announces scholarship recipient
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) recently announced the 2022 recipient of the organization’s annual Student Scholarship. Santiago Meza, who graduated from Harbor High School in Santa Cruz this year, is planning to study film at Santa Monica City College. WFF officials said they were impressed with Meza’s short films, which they screened at the 2022 festival in March.
Monterey County Fair is back in full swing
MONTEREY, Calif . (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair is in full swing!! Everything from rides, booths, food vendors and more are there to choose from. The fair not only provides entertainment but also gives back to the community. People like Janessa Correa are looking to contribute. “It feels good because like..we help our seniors,” Correa The post Monterey County Fair is back in full swing appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
benitolink.com
Hollister High’s stadium food concession to change operator
This season, visitors at Baler home football games will be in for a new experience as culinary arts instructor Mike Fisher and his Hollister High cooking class students take over the operation of the Baler Barn, the school’s football field concession stand. “The culinary program has formed a new...
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital returns to public ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Health Care District has closed on the sale of Watsonville Community Hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday. The sale will become official at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, officials told KSBW 8. Video from previous broadcast. The hospital will return to public ownership after more than 20...
Local woman helps bring kindness to community on the central coast through teddy bear program
What started off as a hobby, has now turned into a positive movement across California and beyond. The post Local woman helps bring kindness to community on the central coast through teddy bear program appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Trustees approve retention bonuses, other incentives
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Aug. 24 approved a series of bonuses and supplemental payments aimed at retaining teachers and school employees. Every teacher, school worker and administrator employed since April 1—and who plans to stay with the district through March 2023—will receive a...
KSBW.com
Vigil in Watsonville for farmworker union bill
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Farmworkers and their supporters held a vigil for Assembly Bill 2183 Friday night in Watsonville following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that he "cannot support" the bill. The event is held in solidarity with multiple vigils being held throughout California in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and...
A lifetime of fun: Looking back on the 136 year history of the Santa Cruz County Fair
Long ago (1885 or 1887 depending on which historian is reminiscing), home-loving and farm-loving Santa Cruz County citizens combined their first efforts to produce what has become the Santa Cruz County Fair and Horse Show. The Fair and Horse Show has been at its present location along Hecker Pass Road...
pajaronian.com
Student activism nets new dress code
WATSONVILLE—In the coming weeks, students at Watsonville High School—along with school administrators, teachers and parents—will join forces to hammer out a new dress code, a set of policies all parties hope will promote campus safety and encourage a modicum of decorum while still allowing students to express themselves through fashion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4kids.com
Mountain View Art & Wine Festival
It’s been a long and winding road for the Bay Area’s beloved festival scene these last two years, but we’re back in a big way and now it’s Mountain View’s time to get festive…let’s go!. The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is...
Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing
SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Turner stepping down from Gilroy Chamber
Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner announced Aug. 26 that he will step down from his position at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm. Turner, who is currently running for mayor of Morgan Hill, said that although the election isn’t until Nov. 8, his announcement allows the chamber’s Board of Directors to begin a search for a replacement.
seemonterey.com
10 Late-Night Restaurants in Downtown Monterey
When you're in Monterey County for a meeting or conference, your days are packed to the brim often with no room to eat, so it's good to know that after the day's meetings end, you have plenty of late-night dining options to choose from all within walking distance from the Monterey Conference Center and downtown Monterey hotels. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to host a formal group dinner party, here are some great late-night options.
'We should be perceived as a brand-new team': CEO Steven Salyer outlines next steps for Watsonville hospital
After 20 years of struggling under for-profit ownership, Watsonville Community Hospital has returned to public hands as of Thursday. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District board and CEO Steven Salyer say they have a plan to make the hospital sustainable.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Last 'No Cruising Zone' sign comes down in San Jose, lowrider community celebrates historic change
"It's a historic day! It is a historic day!" The lowrider community celebrated the removal of a decades-old ban on cruising in San Jose with the final "No Cruising Zone" sign being taken down.
Comments / 1