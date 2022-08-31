Read full article on original website
Chief: Richmond officer shows ‘how strong she is’ day after being taken off life support
DAYTON — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been at Miami Valley Hospital since a medical helicopter brought her there the night of Aug. 10. Twenty-three days later, Police Chief Michael Britt says Burton, 28, continues to remind everyone just how to tough she is. Burton, a K-9 officer...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Richmond
Richmond police believe the shooting started with a a domestic disturbance over a vehicle.
Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. “At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, from life support.
Indiana police officer who was shot in head in stable condition after being taken off life support
An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being...
Richmond police officer shot in line of duty will not survive injuries
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond’s mayor Dave Snow says doctors did remove officer Seara Burton from life support this morning, but she is still alive. He did say her passing is imminent and her family is currently with her. “For a lot of us, it’s hard to even...
Family of Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty touched by support in recent weeks
DAYTON/RICHMOND, IN — The family of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has made the decision to take her off life support later today, according to a news release. She has been fighting for her life at Miami Valley Hospital since August 10 when she was shot in the head during a traffic stop that day.
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Salem Ave. overnight in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One man has died after a shooting in Trotwood early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. >>Woman pushes for ‘real investigation’ by Shelby County...
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.” It did not say which organs would be donated. Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
Area law enforcement offers support after Richmond officer’s injuries deemed ‘unrecoverable’
RICHMOND — Area law enforcement agencies have expressed their support for the Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton and her family, after her injuries were deemed “unrecoverable”. Richmond Police Department said Wednesday that Burton will be taken off of life support today. Burton was shot in the...
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, is set to be taken off life support Sept. 1.
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
3 arrested, $750K worth of fentanyl seized after drug bust in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN — Three people are in jail after a drug-related investigation involving multiple agencies in Butler County. Crews including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce, Middletown City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown to execute a search warrant.
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD — An OVI checkpoint was held in Springfield Friday night, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The checkpoint was on West National Road east of US 68 in Springfield. It ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. >>1 taken into custody after driver...
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
