Bangor, ME

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival

CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor. "It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.
CAMDEN, ME
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
Former Governor Paul LePage

We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
MAINE STATE
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments

Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
MAINE STATE
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
NEWPORT, ME
Commission meets to discuss Maine EMS issues

MAINE, USA — LD 1988 declares that emergency medical services by ambulance is an essential service in the state of Maine. That’s why lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the Blue Ribbon Commission to study emergency medical services during the last legislative session. On Thursday, the 17 members...
MAINE STATE
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor needs more tutors

BANGOR, Maine — According to research from the nonprofit Proliteracy, more than 43 million Americans can't read, write, or do math above a third-grade level. But there are a number of programs out there designed to help adults learn basic reading, writing, and math skills. Literacy Volunteers of Bangor...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
BANGOR, ME
UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class

ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
ORONO, ME
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire

LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
BANGOR, ME
Portland Bangor, ME
