Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Camden celebrates Maine's maritime history at Windjammer Festival
CAMDEN, Maine — Camden spent two days celebrating a piece of Maine's culture and history. The annual Windjammer Festival took place alongside Camden's harbor. "It's about really celebrating what they do, who they are, and how long they've been in this industry," Holly Anderson, festival organizer and Assistant Director of Camden Parks and Recreation.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
Commission meets to discuss Maine EMS issues
MAINE, USA — LD 1988 declares that emergency medical services by ambulance is an essential service in the state of Maine. That’s why lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the Blue Ribbon Commission to study emergency medical services during the last legislative session. On Thursday, the 17 members...
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor needs more tutors
BANGOR, Maine — According to research from the nonprofit Proliteracy, more than 43 million Americans can't read, write, or do math above a third-grade level. But there are a number of programs out there designed to help adults learn basic reading, writing, and math skills. Literacy Volunteers of Bangor...
Bangor program teaches students how to fix and ‘earn a bike’
BANGOR, Maine — Students of a new program in the greater Bangor area have been learning basic bike mechanics and traffic safety skills this summer. It’s thanks to the Earn-A-Bike program launched by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. The program started in July and gives members of the...
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Not all Maine school districts have a teacher shortage
BANGOR, Maine — Kids and teens around Maine are heading back to school this week, and many superintendents have said they simply don't have enough teachers, tech eds, bus drivers, and other staff. But not all districts are struggling. James Tager, superintendent for the Bangor School Dept., said they...
Delays, backorder leaves Hermon Fire Dept. without backup engine
HERMON, Maine — The Hermon Fire Department is one of many departments across the country dealing with back orders on equipment due to the pandemic. The new engine was supposed to arrive this past spring, but Hermon has now been told it will arrive early next year. Due to...
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class
ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
