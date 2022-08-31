Read full article on original website
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic
A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed, officially the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.The storm system was updated to a tropical depression on Thursday morning, and a tropical storm a few hours later, with wind speeds up to around 40 miles per hour (65 kilometres per hour). Maximum wind speeds are expected to reach above 74 miles per hour within the next few days, which would make Danielle a Category 1 hurricane.The system is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, between New Jersey and Spain, and heading eastward. It is expected to stay in the middle...
Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development
An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Tropical Storm Earl emerges as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, while the storm's center may stay offshore, impacts on some of the islands are expected. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early next week.
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
Major update on US tropical storm season – as experts reveal predictions for the rest of the summer
WEATHER experts have revealed predictions for the rest of the summer in a major update on the US tropical storm season. Meteorologists warned the current lull could just be the calm before the storm. The Atlantic hurricane season has had its quietest start for 30 years, with no named storms...
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, NOAA says
Danielle will "meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days," the NOAA's National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year
Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
Labor Day Storm: US Meteorologists Expect a Named Tropical System by September 5
A named tropical system is likely to form in the next few days during the US Labor Day weekend and until Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says there is chance that the next storm system could be named "Danielle" which poses a risk to areas along the US Atlantic coast.
Hurricane Danielle Path: Spaghetti Models as Storm Gathers Strength
The storm isn't expected to pose an immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists, and there are no warnings in effect.
Danielle strengthens into first hurricane of unusually quiet storm season
Miami — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane...
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl, and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year's list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn about a surge of tropical activity and direct threats to the southeastern United States as the heart of the hurricane season looms, despite a long gap in tropical development.
Tropical Storm Danielle becomes first named storm in two months
After a quiet beginning to the Atlantic hurricane season, a named storm formed on Thursday. Tropical Storm Danielle formed just before 11 a.m. Eastern time 960 miles west of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving east with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per...
