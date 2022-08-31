Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Two People Shot After A Mix Of Booze And Guns
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County GOP refuses to support Assembly candidate
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The winner of the Republican primary in a state Assembly race has been censured and banned from the Shawano County GOP party offices. Party officials say Peter Schmidt of Bonduel, who’s on the ballot in District 6, did not disclose a recent criminal conviction. As...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds. “It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department. However, a...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Medical-related emergency believed to be cause of deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old from Campbellsport died after a crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical-related emergency. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 3:45 p.m., a call came in regarding a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport. Officials said a pickup truck was driving on Main Street when it hit an unoccupied parked truck.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Arrested For 4th OWI
A 51-year-old. Green Bay woman was taken into custody this morning on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated-4th offense. Amy S. Lance is also facing charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana and several bail jumping charges with a separate OWI charge pending from earlier this year. A State Trooper observed...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon. Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.
seehafernews.com
UnitedOne Credit Union Warns of a Scam Involving Its Customers
Another scam has hit the area, this one affecting customers of UnitedOne Credit Union. According to an email sent out to the local banking institution’s customers, someone is calling and texting people while spoofing a Manitowoc phone number. The person claims to be with UnitedOne, and they say your...
