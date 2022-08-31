Read full article on original website
Related
Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles
It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Giants made 7 waiver claims, had none of their players claimed
None of the players the New York Giants waived during final cuts this week were claimed by other teams. That’s a stinging indictment of the level of talent they had in the building this summer. Quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Alex Bachman, safety Nate Meadors, running back Jashaun Corbin,...
Darius Slayton staying put in Giants despite trade rumors
Slayton never appeared to be in the long-term plans of the new Giants regime. The wideout was shopped before the draft, and he was buried on the depth chart by the time the Giants hit the practice field. Still, he managed to secure a roster spot, and for the time being, he’ll slide in behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, David Sills, and rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson on the depth chart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
'Hard Knocks' Star Kalil Pimpleton Excited To Join Giants, 'Ready To Get To Work!'
It didn't take long for NFL receiver Kalil Pimpleton -- one of the stars of "Hard Knocks" -- to find new work with the New York Giants ... and he tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to join his new team and hit the ground running. The 23-year-old former Central...
markerzone.com
JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB
Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
NHL・
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 1