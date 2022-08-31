ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles

It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Pro Football Rumors

Darius Slayton staying put in Giants despite trade rumors

Slayton never appeared to be in the long-term plans of the new Giants regime. The wideout was shopped before the draft, and he was buried on the depth chart by the time the Giants hit the practice field. Still, he managed to secure a roster spot, and for the time being, he’ll slide in behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, David Sills, and rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson on the depth chart.
markerzone.com

JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB

Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
Empire Sports Media

