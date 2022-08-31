Read full article on original website
wvih.com
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers were called to an apartment in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue, near...
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Wave 3
Police investigating armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the student parking area at Jeffersonville High School on Friday around 9:30 p.m. The call for service was in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking area away from the stadium, while the high school's football game was being played.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
Wave 3
Louisville man acquitted of murder charges in 2018 double homicide near Bowman Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been acquitted of murder charges in connection to the deaths of two men back in 2018. A jury found Aaron Hernandez, 27, not guilty on murder and burglary charges in trial on Tuesday. Back in 2018, Hernandez was arrested in Texas after...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have canceled the Golden Alert for a 67-year-old man who last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks. The alert for Jerry Johnson was issued late Thursday. MetroSafe announced the cancellation around 6:50 a.m. Friday. No information about where Johnson was located was give,...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Police identify 25-year-old man shot and killed near Charlestown Road in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police released the name of a man who was shot to death early Thursday in New Albany. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
