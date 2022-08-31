Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
abcnews4.com
$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day
Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
counton2.com
Inaugural BBQ Sauce Competition coming to Firefly Distillery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Latin & South American Themed “Gingerline” in downtown Charleston, SC
Bringing a tropical retreat to the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, Gingerline is thrilled to announce its opening on Monday, August 29. Gingerline is a destination for vibrant cocktails and coastal-inspired dishes influenced by the flavors of Latin & South America. Boasting a 3,500-square-foot venue and an expansive outdoor...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
abcnews4.com
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
Small earthquake recorded near Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
The Post and Courier
My Charleston Weekend: Goodbye summer
This Labor Day weekend is full of exciting concerts, dances and the outdoors. Check out the Lowcountry Jazz Festival, shag on Edisto, and enjoy concerts at Johns Island County Park and at The Joe to say goodbye to summer. Toast Under the Oaks. Celebrate the end of summer under the...
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
abcnews4.com
Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday
Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
walterborolive.com
Lynn Carter Stroble invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet
PRESS RELEASE - Lynn Carter Stroble, candidate for Colleton County School Board District 6, invites you to drop in for a Meet & Greet, Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM in the Social Hall of Salem United Methodist Church, located at 7191 Hendersonville Highway. Come and meet her and learn more about her passion for public education.
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
The Post and Courier
Firefly Distillery set to host food truck festival, barbecue sauce competition
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. In addition to offering a wide range of craft spirits, Firefly Distillery has become a go-to venue for concerts and events since its 2020 opening.
