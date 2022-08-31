It’s all for the art: Milton Artists’ Guild 2nd Annual Art and Stroll even bigger this time around, MAG looks to attract newcomers and tourists to Milton

Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Celebrate the last few days at the Champlain Valley Fair
Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals. Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it...
WCAX
Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VTDigger
Williston Hannaford supermarket supports Age Well
Williston, VT – September 1, 2022, Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for the month of September. The Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates...
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
newportdispatch.com
Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward
NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
Addison Independent
Monkton group looking to save beavers
The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Addison Independent
A foundation is next for the New Haven depot
NEW HAVEN — The next phase of creating a permanent home for the New Haven Train Depot is expected to begin later this month, when crews will start pouring a foundation for the historic structure. The 19th-century building was moved from its previous location at the junction of Routes...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WCAX
Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Okra
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old cat named Okra. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Okra is a neutered male, who has lived with other cats before. They say it would be best for a slow introduction and may prefer a home without dogs.
miltonindependent.com
This $749,000 house in Milton sits on 10 acres of land and has 317 feet of frontage on Long Pond
This house in Milton has a remodeled kitchen with spacious custom cabinets and stainless appliances. The dining area has french doors that open onto a deck overlooking Long Pond and the house includes a first floor bedroom with a private bathroom to keep accessibility in mind as the owner ages in place.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
WCAX
Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby. The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening. The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Barton Chronicle
Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton
Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
Comments / 0