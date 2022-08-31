ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday. According to UK spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police seeking info

According to police, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. The victim said he encountered three men in his apartment building and was shot. He received multiple non-life-threatening wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bobby...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to murder in Jackson County

UPDATE: (09/04/2022) The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Clemmons, 43 years old of McKee, KY, is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP asking for public’s help finding missing man

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Missing 90-year-old man found safe, KSP says

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Gentry has been found and is safe, KSP said in an update to its Facebook post. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 90-year-old man. KSP Post 7 was contacted on Sept. 3 about a missing Rockcastle County man. Cletus...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Keeneland hiring ahead of Fall Race Meet, Breeders Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is hiring ahead of its Fall Race Meet and Breeders Cup, and Tuesday, potential applicants had a chance to check out the newly opened hiring center. The Fall Race Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders Cup World Championships will return on Nov. 4-5.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
LEXINGTON, KY

