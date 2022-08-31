Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
WTVQ
WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations amid ‘critical’ supply levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Blood Donation Week, and amid an ongoing blood shortage, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can to help. According to center, the blood supply always suffers during the summer months, but it has reached critical levels. The center says it’s...
WTVQ
Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday. According to UK spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.
WTVQ
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police seeking info
According to police, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. The victim said he encountered three men in his apartment building and was shot. He received multiple non-life-threatening wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bobby...
WTVQ
Lexington woman raises awareness for ovarian cancer by painting the town teal
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, the disease is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States. Every year, one cancer survivor helps paint the town teal to raise awareness. When Kathy Tabb’s mother passed away from ovarian cancer, she wanted...
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigate after person hit by KSP vehicle in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says its investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a State Police vehicle in Clark County. According to investigators the crash happened Tuesday morning at approximately 10:43 a.m. on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway. According to State Police, a preliminary investigation...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to murder in Jackson County
UPDATE: (09/04/2022) The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Clemmons, 43 years old of McKee, KY, is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.
WTVQ
KSP asking for public’s help finding missing man
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus...
WTVQ
Missing 90-year-old man found safe, KSP says
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Gentry has been found and is safe, KSP said in an update to its Facebook post. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 90-year-old man. KSP Post 7 was contacted on Sept. 3 about a missing Rockcastle County man. Cletus...
WTVQ
Guy Morriss remembered by some of the ‘most exciting moments’ in UK football history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Guy Morriss, the former head coach and assistant head coach of the University of Kentucky football team, died Monday at 71 years old. Morriss is remembered for some of the “most exciting moments” in UK’s history. Morriss came to Lexington in 1997...
WTVQ
Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
WTVQ
Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
WTVQ
Keeneland hiring ahead of Fall Race Meet, Breeders Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is hiring ahead of its Fall Race Meet and Breeders Cup, and Tuesday, potential applicants had a chance to check out the newly opened hiring center. The Fall Race Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders Cup World Championships will return on Nov. 4-5.
WTVQ
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
