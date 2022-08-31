Read full article on original website
Where Are Volvos Made? They Don’t All Come from Sweden
Swedish manufacturer Volvo has sold its cars and SUVs in the U.S. for decades, gaining a reputation for building some of the safest cars on the market. However, you may be surprised to learn that not every Volvo you see on dealership lots or on American roads came from the land of pickled herring and attractive-yet-affordable furniture. Some of the Volvo cars that you can buy right now are built in places that you may not expect. Come with us on a geographical journey as we reveal where all the different cars in Volvo's model line are made. Some Volvo factory locations may surprise you. From the luxurious S90 sedan to the V90 Cross Country wagon to the XC90 SUV, if you ever wanted to know where Volvos are made, you're about to find out.
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is Priced to Make Honda's Civic Type R Sweat
Toyota has dropped official prices for its hotly anticipated 2023 GR Corolla, and while the hot hatchback is surprising for a number of reasons, including being a 300-hp Corolla and using an unusual three-cylinder engine to make that power, add one more surprise: It's cheap!. The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla...
Crazy Godzilla-Swapped Fox-Body Mustang Built to Race
Built versus bought is a contentious subject that can lead to heated debates in the car community. Bob and Preston Folkestad, the father-and-son team at Creative Works Inc., have taken the built side to a new level. Their 1988 Mustang GT was built around Ford's new 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, and Foxzilla, as they call it, has morphed into a monster worthy of the name. They use this radical car as a test bed for developing parts for this new engine platform. Along the way, they have utilized the talent of local experts in the Des Moines, Iowa, area and sought feedback from the racing community the Folkestads have been a part of for many years. Starting with a $1,000 rusted-out Mustang, they got to work, and within ten months had completely transformed this Fox-body to a vehicle ready to take on the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Outlaw class at Road America 2022.
The InEVitable Podcast Episode 12: Car Design Students
If I had to do it all over again, I'd be taller. Kidding. I'd be rich. Failing that, I'd love to come back as a car designer. When I was around 10, I wanted to design cars so badly I took to carving up bars of ivory soap. I'd have my folks get me huge multipacks of the green soap from Price Club (a precursor to Costco) and I'd start working on them with my Swiss Army knife. I had no talent whatsoever, but my father worked near GM's regional office in our hometown of Thousand Oaks, California, and he assured me he'd show 'em what I was up to. That notion thrilled me. I'm sure he just dumped them in the trash, and rightfully so as every one of my designs was terrible. I quite literally failed cutting and pasting in kindergarten. No artistic ability over here whatsoever. Still, I love to look—at cars more than anything else—and I think designing cars is as good as it gets.
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Toyota GR Supra Comparison Test: The ’80s Are Calling
The '80s are back, baby! Kate Bush is still running up a hill, people are unironically wearing Oakley sunglasses, Hyundai unveiled a concept car that looks just like the DeLorean Group B race car that never was, and Top Gun: Maverick was the summer's runaway box office hit. Our collective unconscious lust for all things '80s now extends into MotorTrend's pages as we pit the new-for-2023 Nissan Z against a 2022 Toyota GR Supra, two Japanese sports cars that decades ago roamed our nation's streets.
Adorably Tiny Electric GM Cabrio Draws Massive Interest in China
In 2021 General Motors-Wuling (GM-Wuling) revealed the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio (not to be confused with MINI of the BMW Group) at Auto Shanghai. The model is a soft-top take on one of the brand's most popular EVs, and it turns out that this convertible could prove to be even more popular than the similarly cute hardtop version.
