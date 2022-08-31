If I had to do it all over again, I'd be taller. Kidding. I'd be rich. Failing that, I'd love to come back as a car designer. When I was around 10, I wanted to design cars so badly I took to carving up bars of ivory soap. I'd have my folks get me huge multipacks of the green soap from Price Club (a precursor to Costco) and I'd start working on them with my Swiss Army knife. I had no talent whatsoever, but my father worked near GM's regional office in our hometown of Thousand Oaks, California, and he assured me he'd show 'em what I was up to. That notion thrilled me. I'm sure he just dumped them in the trash, and rightfully so as every one of my designs was terrible. I quite literally failed cutting and pasting in kindergarten. No artistic ability over here whatsoever. Still, I love to look—at cars more than anything else—and I think designing cars is as good as it gets.

