Read full article on original website
Related
crossvillenews1st.com
UPDATE: COOKEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN LIFTED AND STUDENT CHARGED
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.
Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
wilsonpost.com
Two arrested after child abduction
Wilson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a White County man and woman early Wednesday morning after an endangered child was found in the back of a U-Haul van. Authorities arrested Brandy Lee Burns and Daniel Joseph Boland just after 1 a.m. following a pursuit started by the Metro Nashville Police Department late Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
WDEF
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Police Department Names 2021 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award
Cookeville Police Officer Andrew Gibbs named Officer of the Year for 2021. Chief Randy Evans said the department received only one nomination, and it was somewhat unanimous across the department. At Thursday night’s Cookeville City Council meeting, Evans read memos from Gibbs’ supervisors lauding his work. “He has...
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
WSMV
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital...
Franklin County budget, raises for bus drivers approved on Wednesday
Wednesday night's Franklin County Commission meeting ended positively for bus drivers who went on strike earlier this week.
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
WSMV
Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 2