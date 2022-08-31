ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

UPDATE: COOKEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN LIFTED AND STUDENT CHARGED

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
Two arrested after child abduction

Wilson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a White County man and woman early Wednesday morning after an endangered child was found in the back of a U-Haul van. Authorities arrested Brandy Lee Burns and Daniel Joseph Boland just after 1 a.m. following a pursuit started by the Metro Nashville Police Department late Tuesday night.
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
