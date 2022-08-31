New Boosters Targeting Omicron Will Become Available Next Week

REUTERS/Hannah Beie/File Photo

As soon as early next week, millions of Americans will be eligible for the first re-designed COVID booster since the vaccine rolled out in late 2020. The Food and Drug Administration authorized these new doses, which target Omicron variants, on Wednesday. One booster targeting the BA.5 Omicron variant is intended for people 12 and older, and is made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The other is by Moderna for ages 18 and up. The goal of these Omicron-specific shots is to stem spikes in infection that are expected to hit in the fall and winter. Omicron is more contagious, but data also shows that hospitalizations are dropping dramatically. Only people who have received at least two shots will be eligible for a re-designed booster. They must also have had their two-shot series or most recent booster at least two months prior to getting the new booster.

Read it at New York Times