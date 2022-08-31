ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

By Justin Rohrlich
 3 days ago
YouTube/MLive.com

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin , 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.

Infamous Prime
2d ago

When will Good Officers start stepping up and arresting Bad Officers who break the Law in front of them? Time has always been ready for those Good Officers to show us who they are before they become Bad Officers for NOT stopping a Bad Officer attack on a Citizen.

Steve Alber
2d ago

that's a typical cop I'm sick of their I can do whatever cause he is resisting mentality. the majority of them shouldn't be cops cause they disobey the laws

Cat Burtis
2d ago

I'm very disappointed in the police officer's. There was enough of them to put the guy in the backseat without hitting him. The guy deserved to be arrested. Driving under the influence is just wrong. My Dad was a police officer when I was a kid. He was fair to everyone and he never hit anyone. My Dad was liked and respected. With all of the police abuse on the news lately, I would think that the officer's would think twice before abusing anyone.

