ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Nun Found Alive 5 Months After Being Kidnapped From Her Bed in Africa

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnhd9_0hd5r2iD00
FBI

A Roman Catholic nun who was kidnapped from her bed at a mission site in west Africa has been found safe, five months after her capture. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, of Louisiana, is alive and in U.S. custody in Niamey, the capital of Niger, according to the Marianites of Holy Cross members. She was found on Monday, officials said, but details on where she had been and how she was found were not released. “She’s totally worn out,” Sister Ann Lacour told the Clarion Herald . “I told her how much people love her, and she doesn’t have anything to worry about. I told her, ‘You are alive and safe. That’s all that matters.’” Tennyson was snatched by “at least 10 armed men” in Burkina Faso for unclear reason, taken away in the middle of the night between April 4 and 5. There had been no contact with her since, the Marianites of Holy Cross members said, leaving her sisters in the dark about whether she was alive. Tennyson was still in Africa as of Tuesday, but will eventually return to the United States.

Read it at Clarion Herald

Comments / 10

Freedom for All
3d ago

Thank you Jesus....For those who don't believe in Our Lord you aren't condemned by me. that.is your choice now.and.forever.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS News

Nun released after kidnapping in Africa

An 83-year-old nun from Louisiana is safe and sound in U.S. custody nearly 5 months after she was abducted from her bed in west Africa. Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped in April amid escalating violence and jihadi attacks in Burkina Faso.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Africa#American#Fbi#Roman Catholic#Niamey#Niger#The Clarion Herald
The US Sun

Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad

AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy