Shower and t-storm chances Saturday, some humidity relief Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Labor Day weekend is here! The best rain chances of the entire weekend are today, only a few lingering showers are possible through Sunday, then possibly a sprinkle on Monday. Today will also be the warmest day of the weekend, a cold front Saturday afternoon will cool temperatures off for Sunday and Monday.
Weekend Outlook: Rain chances Saturday, breezy Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more heat and humidity going into the start of your Labor Day weekend. This does comes with a few showers and t-storm chances. With that said, no washout are expected along with plenty of dry hours. Here’s your updated forecast!. Tonight (Friday)
Labor Day boaters beware, rough conditions forecasted for Saginaw Bay
BAY CITY, MI - Things could get rough out on the Saginaw Bay over the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued small craft advisories that will be in effect for the Saginaw Bay and the surrounding areas over a portion of the Labor Day weekend. A...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Park officials: Weekend brings busy holiday travel, packed campground
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As Labor Day weekend begins, campers are packing Bay City State Park. “The last few years it has been really hard to get into campgrounds. Especially state campgrounds,” said Jason Mulcahy, a camper. “We’re out for fellowship, family and friends getting together and eating.”
Gas being turned off for 1K+ in Ithaca after line severed
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Ithaca reports roughly 1,400 Consumers Energy customers will have their natural gas turned off after a high-pressure gas line was severed Friday morning. The city reports the line outside of town was hit while tile was being installed in a farm field. According...
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As the final days of summer wind down, this was the first year since the start of the pandemic where businesses, festivals, and more in mid-Michigan returned back to normal. After being in a funk for two summers because of coronavirus restrictions, summer 2022 saw...
Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Pleasant
Mt. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – A boil water advisory was issued for Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, Sept. 1. “A water sample was taken on Sept. 1, showed levels of 1.99 turbidity units. This was above the standard of 1.0 turbidity unit,” the city said, adding there is an increased chance water may contain disease-causing organisms.
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
sgfcitizen.org
Convoy of Hope begins trucking water to Jackson while hoping it’s not another Flint
In January 2016, Stacy Lamb was driving back home after delivering emergency supplies to flooded areas of St. Louis when he got a call from another Convoy of Hope employee. A situation was developing in Flint, Michigan, and it sounded bad. Lamb, director of U.S. disaster services for the Republic...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Fourth water main break leaves some in Caro under another boil advisory
Parts of Caro are under a boil advisory after a fourth water main break was found on Tuesday, August 30. The advisory was announced by the city government yesterday, August 31, with the announcement on Facebook noting that residents of Gilford Road living between the water tower located at Hooper Street’s intersection with Gilford and the western city limits will need to boil their water until further notice, due to loss of water pressure while crews attempted to fix the break.
What to see and do at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks
FLINT, MI - The 2022 Bikes on the Bricks will be held on Sept. 9-11 in downtown Flint. After debuting in 2007 with 100 motorcycle diehards, the event has become major with thousands of people expected to fill the streets over the three-day period. Chris Everson, president of Bikes on...
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
abc12.com
Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity. The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Safety concerns prompt new road construction in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - New construction is set to begin next week on a stretch of roadway with a recent history of crashes in Montrose Township. The work to correct the elevation of a curve on Seymour Road will start Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Genesee County Road Commission expects...
