Orlando, FL

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
disneytips.com

Disney World Just Launched This Year’s First Special Offer for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is closer than you might think, and Disney is already preparing to celebrate by releasing the first Resort discount of the season!. The winter months can be an excellent time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, and if you have been holding off on a holiday trip for some time, 2022 could be the year to finally make your return. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom this year for the first time since 2019, and all four Disney Parks will have their own festivities just for the season.
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Fatherly

Disney World Discount Actually Gives Families A Break, For A Change

Disney World isn’t known for being super affordable for visitors. A visit to the park adds up quickly and the company isn’t known for giving discounts or dropping prices. But, in a rare moment, Disney World has decided not to be super cheap and is offering a limited-time discount on merchandise. Here’s what you need to know.
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
TheStreet

Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year

If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com

Tips from a Disney Insider: Are Refillable Resort Mugs Worth It?

If you have visited a Walt Disney World Resort, there is a good chance you have seen Guests clutching brightly colored Disney characters and resort-themed cups. No, you aren’t going crazy these mugs really are numerous. They are carried by Guests across the Resort and are even seen in Parks secured by carabiners to Park bags. These refillable Resort mugs cost $19.99 each and are available for purchase in quick-service eateries at Disney Resorts. Let’s dive into a discussion about these popular Disney souvenirs, cover frequently asked questions, and answer a pressing quandary…Are refillable Resort mugs worth it?
disneydining.com

Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!

For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Ride Breakdown Renders Attraction Unrecognizable

WARNING: The images below may destroy the magic for some Guests. Read at your own risk!. A ride broke down at Walt Disney World Resort recently, and Guests were shocked at what they witnessed! The malfunction occurred at EPCOT’s new roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The...
disneytips.com

How to Show Walt Disney World Cast Members Appreciation

Cast Members are a crucial part of the Disney experience for all Guests. From simple interactions like greeting Guests to making magical moments or providing assistance, Cast Members can really take a Guest’s Disney vacation to the next level. But how do you thank a Cast Member?. Showing your...
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Hidden Gem Opens Daily For Brunch

A charming Walt Disney World dining location known for its weekend brunch just became even more accessible! Walt Disney World Resort Guests will now be able to enjoy the delicious morning spread every day of the week!. Disney World Guests love a good breakfast, and there are a plethora of...
WDW News Today

Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted Blue at Walt Disney World

Since our last update on the Disney Vacation Club van billboard, we can see some progress with the repainting. The DVC billboard is now bright blue, with protective covering over the wheels and windows of the van. It appears the van will be blue now to match the Disney Vacation Club logo.
