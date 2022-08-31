Sports Betting Line

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
LA Dodgers -148 at N.Y METS +126
at ATLANTA -420 Colorado +330
at ARIZONA OFF Milwaukee OFF
American League
Seattle -162 at DETROIT +136
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -200 Kansas City +168
at CLEVELAND -190 Baltimore +160
at BOSTON -148 Texas +126
Interleague
at WASHINGTON OFF Oakland OFF
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at AKRON 14½ 16½ (47½) Saint Francis (PA)
at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 22½ (59½) Central Michigan
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 16½ 10 (53½) Bryant
at PITTSBURGH (51½) West Virginia
at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (67½) Ball State
at TOLEDO 45½ 45½ (55) LIU Post
at UCF 35½ 35½ (57) South Carolina State
at WAKE FOREST 31½ 34 (67½) VMI
at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 30½ 33½ (54) Eastern Illinois
at UAB 34 35 (63) Alabama A&M
at MISSOURI 19½ 20½ (61½) Louisiana Tech
Penn State (53½) at PURDUE
at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State
at ARIZONA STATE 25½ 25½ (51½) Northern Arizona
at SAN JOSE STATE 16½ 16½ (51½) Portland State
at FRESNO STATE 34½ 39 (61½) Cal Poly
Friday
at EASTERN MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (57½) Eastern Kentucky
Virginia Tech (48½) at OLD DOMINION
at CHARLOTTE (52½) William & Mary
at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 23½ (54½) Western Michigan
at DUKE (51½) Temple
at INDIANA (45½) Illinois
at KANSAS 27½ 27½ (52½) Tennessee Tech
TCU 10½ 13½ (55½) at COLORADO
Saturday
at BOSTON COLLEGE (47½) Rutgers
at MARYLAND 21½ 24½ (64½) Buffalo
at MICHIGAN 26½ 30½ (61½) Colorado State
North Carolina ½ (55½) at APPALACHIAN STATE
NC State 10½ 11½ (51½) at EAST CAROLINA
at UCLA 25½ 24½ (56½) Bowling Green
Georgia 17½ 16½ (53½) at OREGON
Tulsa (44½) at WYOMING
at ARKANSAS (51½) Cincinnati
Houston (61½) at UTSA
at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP
at SAN DIEGO STATE (47½) Arizona
BYU 11½ 11½ (58½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at OLE MISS 22½ 21½ (57½) Troy
at NEVADA ½ (51½) Texas State
Florida Atlantic (50½) at OHIO
at JAMES MADISON (58½) Middle Tennessee
at USC 34½ 32½ (61½) Rice
Utah (51½) at FLORIDA
Liberty (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS
at TULANE 29½ 28½ (58½) UMass
at KENTUCKY 19½ 16 (54) Miami (OH)
at COASTAL CAROLINA (53½) Army
SMU 10½ 11½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 16½ (57½) Memphis
at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State
at ALABAMA 39½ 42½ (62½) Utah State
at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (59½) Notre Dame
Louisville (56½) at SYRACUSE
at TEXAS 37½ 37½ (63½) UL Monroe
at WASHINGTON 21½ 23½ (59½) Kent State
at OREGON STATE (57½) Boise State
Sunday
Western Kentucky 11½ 15½ (67½) at HAWAII
LSU (51½) at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
Clemson 21½ 22½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
at MIAMI (46½) New England
Indianapolis 8 (45½) at HOUSTON
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay (49½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
