Liberty senior elected to leadership role for international club

Layla Nguyen, a Peoria resident and Liberty High School student, will serve as the 2022-23 vice president for Key Club International — the largest international, student-led service and leadership organization for high school students, according to a news release.

She was elected during the Key Club International Convention in Washington, D.C.

Nguyen previously served as governor of the Key Club Southwest District, which includes Arizona and New Mexico.

“What I most enjoy about Key Club International is the opportunities it grants its members. We are able to meet new people from all over the world, work to support various organizations and run for the different leadership positions,” she said.

Nguyen is the daughter of Tam Nguyen and Hanhi Le.

Key Club has members in more than 30 countries who are given opportunities to serve, build character and develop leadership skills while making an impact locally and globally. It is part of the Kiwanis International family of service-leadership programs.

“Through Key Club, students have opportunities to build new relationships in our community and to strengthen communities through acts of service,” said Michelle Study-Campbell, executive director of Kiwanis Youth Programs, which includes Key Club International. “They also learn leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects and holding elected leadership positions at the club, district and international levels.”

Key Club welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available at keyclub.org/about/.

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915. Its members are dedicated to serving the children of the world.

Key Club International is a service organization that was founded in 1925. It has more than 200,000 members in 40 countries. For more information, visit keyclub.org.