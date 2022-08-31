ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Liberty senior elected to leadership role for international club

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EwuU_0hd5qqHj00

Layla Nguyen, a Peoria resident and Liberty High School student, will serve as the 2022-23 vice president for Key Club International — the largest international, student-led service and leadership organization for high school students, according to a news release.

She was elected during the Key Club International Convention in Washington, D.C.

Nguyen previously served as governor of the Key Club Southwest District, which includes Arizona and New Mexico.

“What I most enjoy about Key Club International is the opportunities it grants its members. We are able to meet new people from all over the world, work to support various organizations and run for the different leadership positions,” she said.

Nguyen is the daughter of Tam Nguyen and Hanhi Le.

Key Club has members in more than 30 countries who are given opportunities to serve, build character and develop leadership skills while making an impact locally and globally. It is part of the Kiwanis International family of service-leadership programs.

“Through Key Club, students have opportunities to build new relationships in our community and to strengthen communities through acts of service,” said Michelle Study-Campbell, executive director of Kiwanis Youth Programs, which includes Key Club International. “They also learn leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects and holding elected leadership positions at the club, district and international levels.”

Key Club welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available at keyclub.org/about/.

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915. Its members are dedicated to serving the children of the world.

Key Club International is a service organization that was founded in 1925. It has more than 200,000 members in 40 countries. For more information, visit keyclub.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player

Arizona State University football fans are excited for Thursday night's game against Northern Arizona University. Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST. |. On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
City
Peoria, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit

Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#Highschool#Liberty High School#Key Club International#Hanhi Le#The Kiwanis International#Kiwanis Youth Programs
85209.com

100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot

The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
MESA, AZ
The Center Square

Maricopa County rejects Rio Verde Foothills water plan

(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted against creating a special taxing district to manage water delivery this week. The Board voted unanimously against the proposed Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID). Doing so keeps other options available, including finding a permanent water supplier accountable to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), according to a press release from the county.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record

Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
BUCKEYE, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
sports360az.com

LIVE 7PM: Sunrise Mountain vs. Liberty Football

This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all

Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Central High School in Phoenix temporarily placed on lockdown after threats

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix high school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Central High School went on lockdown while Phoenix police investigated potential threats made against the school. One person was detained, but no suspects have been identified. The high school has since lifted the lockdown. Parents...
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

Monterey Park Expansion Underway to Include Express Library

The 19.1 Acre expansion of Monterey Park northeast of Power and Guadalupe is underway and will include softball fields, pickleball courts, ramadas and shade structures, a tot lot, and an express library. The expansion was originally a part of the Parks Bond passed by voters in 2014, but was delayed...
MESA, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy