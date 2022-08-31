ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper man sentenced to 15 years in prison for man's death after Canton bar fight

By , Shannon Ballew
 3 days ago
The man charged with the death of a man after a bar fight in Canton in 2019 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, court records show.

Gary Matthew Allen, 34, of Jasper, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by Cherokee County Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea Aug. 19 to 15 years in prison followed by five years on probation.

Allen was originally charged with murder, but court records show he entered a negotiated guilty plea and was instead charged with manslaughter.

Allen was charged with killing 45-year-old Leon Paul Danzis of Winder at Canton Ice House in June 2019 by striking him “about the face and head,” causing blunt force trauma to the head, according to an indictment filed in September 2019. The indictment says he also caused nasal and orbital bone fractures.

According to Canton police, officers were called to the bar at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in response to a call about an altercation. Danzis was transported to Northside Hospital Cherokee where he was later pronounced dead.

During the plea hearing, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Randall Ivey reviewed the facts of the case as determined by witness interviews and surveillance cameras inside the establishment. On the date of the assault, Allen and another man were playing pool with two other individuals at the Canton Icehouse. Danzis, his son, and a co-worker arrived about 45 minutes later and sat near where Allen was playing pool. Allen interacted with Danzis and his companions multiple times during the evening.

Surveillance video showed that just prior to the assault, Danzis and Allen spoke alone in the doorway to the poolroom, several feet away from the others in the room. Moments later, Allen punched Danzis in the face while Danzis was looking in the other direction. The blow caused Danzis to fall onto the concrete floor, and as he lay unconscious Allen punched him a second time. Danzis’ companions intervened, and a brief fight broke out.

An autopsy performed by the GBI determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head resulting from the physical assault. Toxicology of Allen hours after his arrest showed he had a blood alcohol level of .123, well above the legal definition of intoxicated.

“Determining the ‘why’ of Mr. Allen’s actions that night is virtually impossible when you consider the level of his intoxication at the time of the assault. While the defendant’s memory of the event appears to be foggy, surveillance video provides a clearer picture of what actually occurred, showing the defendant blindsiding Mr. Danzis, striking him twice in the face, leading to a tragic and needless loss of life,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Randall Ivey, who prosecuted the case.

During the plea hearing, Danzis’ sister provided a victim impact statement, describing her brother Leon as her hero. She said he had tremendous charm, was very caring, and had friends everywhere he went.

Probation conditions include no contact with the victim’s family members, substance abuse evaluation and treatment and 200 hours of community service.

“Just over three years ago, an evening of fun at a local establishment turned deadly when this intoxicated defendant lost his temper and attacked another man, leaving him fatally wounded on the bar’s concrete floor,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a statement. “While the defendant’s consumption of alcohol likely played a role in the death of Leon Danzis, the real blame rests solely on the shoulders of Gary Allen who made the decision to drink excessively and attack an innocent man. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, and we hope that this sentence provides a measure of closure for them.”

Another man, Adam James Blackburn, 39, of Jasper, was charged with two counts of battery in connection with the incident, in which authorities said he struck two other individuals in the face, head and body. He also entered a negotiated guilty plea and was sentenced Aug. 11 by Judge Walter Matthews to two years of probation, court records show.

Probation conditions include no contact with victims and 40 hours of community service.

Danzis was a construction worker who was in Canton to work a job, family previously told the Tribune, and didn’t know anyone in the area. According to his obituary, he left behind two sons, his ex-wife who was his best friend, and his sister and mother.

