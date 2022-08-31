ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 best things we ate in Birmingham in August

Ready to find some of the best things to eat in Birmingham? You’re in luck, because the Bham Now team is constantly eating our way through the city. Here are seven of our favorite dishes this month. Warning: don’t read while hungry!. 1. Fowl Mouth from Waldo’s Chicken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Fall Activities in Birmingham, AL

Welcome to our Ultimate Guide to Fall Activities in Birmingham! We’ve compiled a list of our fall guides so that you and your family can have an amazing autumn in our beautiful city of Birmingham, Alabama!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to live like a Gilmore Girl in Birmingham

It will be a little longer before the leaves turn into hues of red and orange, but ’tis the season to watch “Gilmore Girls.” Birmingham, we may not have a Northeastern fall like Stars Hollow. However, we can still do all of Lorelai and Rory’s favorite activities right here in The Magic City—here’s how.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale

Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses

It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years

A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Tonya Jones, Kamau Witherspoon and 51 others accepted as 2023 Leadership Birmingham Class

Leadership Birmingham announced their Class of 2023 this week, the 39th since the program’s inception in 1982. Fifty-three leaders will spend the next ten months together from September through June, learning about area challenges and opportunities from experts in education, economic development, government, justice, human services, diversity and inclusion, and quality of life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: CamTon Transport founder Shari Seawright

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CamTon Transport was established in 2019 as a non-emergency medical transportation provider in Birmingham, Alabama serving people who are 50 years old and older with transportation barriers. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to CamTon's founder, Shari Seawright.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham

Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

