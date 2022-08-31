Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
news3lv.com
Only confirmed town hall between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The race to lead Nevada is ON. Gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo will face off in their only confirmed town hall on News 3. The event will take place on Oct. 2 and will air on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
Crash closes US95 near California border
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed US 95 southbound lanes one mile south of the Nevada/California border due to a crash. According to NSP, traffic is being diverted to State Route 163. The lane closures are expected to last for several hours. No details on the crash were released.
news3lv.com
New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
RELATED PEOPLE
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
4 corrections officers face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Four corrections officers at a Nevada prison are facing charges in connection with a riot last December that officials first described as a “disturbance,” documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Thursday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada opens registration for 2023 'Trailblaze Challenge'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has opened registration for the second annual "Trailblaze Challenge" taking place next year. People can sign up now for the 26.2-mile hike through Valley of Fire Backcountry in Moapa Valley, with the goal of raising $300,000 for granting wishes of critically ill children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AARP poll results: Top Nevada election races are 'completely up for grabs'
Nevada’s governor and U.S. Senate seats could easily go Republican or Democrat this November. “Nevada is a completely up-for-grabs state,” said Bob Ward, one of the pollsters behind new polling data released Thursday by AARP. ...
2news.com
Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release. Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen...
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Comments / 4