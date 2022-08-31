ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
NEVADA STATE
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes US95 near California border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed US 95 southbound lanes one mile south of the Nevada/California border due to a crash. According to NSP, traffic is being diverted to State Route 163. The lane closures are expected to last for several hours. No details on the crash were released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
NEVADA STATE
Steve Sisolak
Joe Lombardo
2news.com

Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments

Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release. Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

