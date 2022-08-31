ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carvalho's stoppage-time goal earns Liverpool dramatic win

 3 days ago

Substitute Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 for a second straight Premier League win on Wednesday.

After the ball popped up off the shoulder of Mohamed Salah in a penalty-box melee, Carvalho was there to turn home a close-range finish into the roof of the net and break Newcastle's resolve.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds — after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown — and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Jurgen Klopp punched the air with gusto in front of the celebrating Kop after the final whistle, it was a tough end for Newcastle given how impressive the visitors had been in frustrating Liverpool on a night when record signing Alexander Isak marked his debut with a goal.

The 22-year-old Sweden striker tucked away an emphatic finish in the 38th minute and later saw the offside flag deny him another, but Newcastle still looked set to leave with a point as the hosts toiled following Roberto Firmino’s 61st-minute equalizer.

The dramatic win backed up a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday, which came after Liverpool was winless in its opening three games.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Mohamed Salah
