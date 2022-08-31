ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

KTLO

Judge rules confession can be used in Gould murder trial

A confession given by William Miller can be used in the upcoming Rebekah Gould murder trial as ruled by Izard County Circuit Judge Tim Weaver. According to NEA Report, Miller admitted during an hours-long interrogation he hit the college student in the head with a loose piano leg twice, shattering the object as she laid in bed. He then took a necktie from the closet and strangled the woman to death. He offered no motive for killing Gould.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Randolph County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Department warns of scammers acting as sheriff’s employees

There’s a new scam every day, it seems, and another is popping up in northeast Arkansas. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning via social media Wednesday about a new scam where the criminal pretends to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up, they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. The scammer then tells the target to go to a store and purchase money cards to make the payment.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Dumpster search leads to woman being arrested on outstanding warrant for electricity theft

A woman found in a dumpster behind a Mountain Home business has been arrested on outstanding warrants for stealing electricity. A serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Co-Op was doing routine meter checks and discovered the electric meter at the residence of 39-year-old Alicia Lewis had been “jumpered” allowing electricity to flow through the line without being monitored.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property

A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
News Break
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Calvin Edwin Sanders

Calvin Edwin Sanders, 87, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Augusta on June 9, 1935, to Christopher Columbus and Augusta “Gussie” (Orman) Sanders. Calvin was a farmhand who worked many years with John Shoffner Farms and Marvin Hare farms. He...
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Kitchen fire leaves one burned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Dying man’s wish granted in Gr8 Acts of Kindness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A FedEx driver works to raise money and relieve stress for a man losing his battle with cancer. It’s Tuesday, August 16th. A familiar vehicle pulls up outside the Sheppard home. Brandon Holt is stopping by to surprise 16-year-old Ethan on his birthday. But, little...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Roy Alan Gonyer

Roy Alan Gonyer of Desha, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born on January 25, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Clyde and Edna (Alan) Gonyer. Mr. Gonyer was a United States Army veteran and a HAM radio operator....
DESHA, AR

