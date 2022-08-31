Read full article on original website
Related
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
KTLO
Judge rules confession can be used in Gould murder trial
A confession given by William Miller can be used in the upcoming Rebekah Gould murder trial as ruled by Izard County Circuit Judge Tim Weaver. According to NEA Report, Miller admitted during an hours-long interrogation he hit the college student in the head with a loose piano leg twice, shattering the object as she laid in bed. He then took a necktie from the closet and strangled the woman to death. He offered no motive for killing Gould.
Kait 8
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
KATV
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Randolph County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
neareport.com
Department warns of scammers acting as sheriff’s employees
There’s a new scam every day, it seems, and another is popping up in northeast Arkansas. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning via social media Wednesday about a new scam where the criminal pretends to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up, they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. The scammer then tells the target to go to a store and purchase money cards to make the payment.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance leads to two felony charges. 21-year-old Devon Michael Elliott of Mountain View was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member along with domestic battery in the third degree. On August 14, authorities were called...
Cabot man arrested on charges of animal cruelty, drugs
A Cabot man is behind bars and facing animal cruelty charges as the result of a month-long investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Dumpster search leads to woman being arrested on outstanding warrant for electricity theft
A woman found in a dumpster behind a Mountain Home business has been arrested on outstanding warrants for stealing electricity. A serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Co-Op was doing routine meter checks and discovered the electric meter at the residence of 39-year-old Alicia Lewis had been “jumpered” allowing electricity to flow through the line without being monitored.
KATV
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
whiterivernow.com
Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property
A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas woman accused of stealing mail, possessing drugs
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her sitting on the side of a county road Sunday morning. She is accused of stealing mail and possessing drugs.
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Calvin Edwin Sanders
Calvin Edwin Sanders, 87, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Augusta on June 9, 1935, to Christopher Columbus and Augusta “Gussie” (Orman) Sanders. Calvin was a farmhand who worked many years with John Shoffner Farms and Marvin Hare farms. He...
neareport.com
Man arrested on rape charge also accused of giving meth to juvenile victim
A man faces serious charges on allegations he gave a minor drugs and raped her. On August 30, officers with the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Kait 8
Dying man’s wish granted in Gr8 Acts of Kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A FedEx driver works to raise money and relieve stress for a man losing his battle with cancer. It’s Tuesday, August 16th. A familiar vehicle pulls up outside the Sheppard home. Brandon Holt is stopping by to surprise 16-year-old Ethan on his birthday. But, little...
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Roy Alan Gonyer
Roy Alan Gonyer of Desha, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born on January 25, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Clyde and Edna (Alan) Gonyer. Mr. Gonyer was a United States Army veteran and a HAM radio operator....
Comments / 2