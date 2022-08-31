Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
New Rochelle police arrest pair of accused burglars after multistate police chase
New Rochelle police arrested a pair of accused burglars after a multistate police chase.
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
Police: Man exposed himself to two teenage girls in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
Ex-Norwalk official charged with murder posts bond, placed under house arrest
A former Norwalk city official charged in the deadly shooting of her tenant is now under house arrest after 32 weeks in custody.
West Orange middle school principal charged with DUI after crash
A newly hired West Orange middle school principal has been charged with driving under the influence.
Police: 2 violent crimes occurred in downtown Yonkers on Thursday
Yonkers police say that two violent crimes happened in the downtown section of the city on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to death of TSA worker
The NYPD has arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the death of 45-year-old TSA worker Donovan Davy.
Identities revealed in Fords murder-suicide
Police say James Jasper shot and killed his wife, Lynn, at their Fords home.
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Massachusetts man faces charges in relation to search warrant, arrest by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
A Massachusetts man is facing charges related to a search warrant and arrest by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Floral Park teen pleads guilty to driving under the influence in fatal accident
Police say Arhum Tanveer was high while driving over 100 mph on Jericho Turnpike last December.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
Police: 18-year-old jogger accused of stabbing man following altercation in Centereach
According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle into the entrance of Shell Gas on Middle Country Road when a jogger identified as Matthew Ulloa, 18, yelled at the driver.
Former Elmont HS students protest for second time after principal placed on administrative leave
As News 12 has reported, students and parents were informed that Elmont Memorial High School principal Kevin Dougherty would be taking a sabbatical leave.
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
Police say two people have been arrested for a home burglary in Levittown that occurred on Aug. 31 around 2 p.m. According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property. The...
