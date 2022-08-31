ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Westport, NY
Westport, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta#Police#Property Crime
NBC New York

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bkreader.com

Disturbing Video Shows Bat Attack on Brooklyn Street

The NYPD has released jarring video in the case of a man who was brutally attacked with a baseball bat, along with fists, after getting into an argument with a group as he walked along a Brooklyn street last month in hopes it may help find the attackers. No arrests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash

NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy