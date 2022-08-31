Read full article on original website
New Rochelle police arrest pair of accused burglars after multistate police chase
New Rochelle police arrested a pair of accused burglars after a multistate police chase.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Police: Man exposed himself to two teenage girls in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls in July.
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property.
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
Disturbing Video Shows Bat Attack on Brooklyn Street
The NYPD has released jarring video in the case of a man who was brutally attacked with a baseball bat, along with fists, after getting into an argument with a group as he walked along a Brooklyn street last month in hopes it may help find the attackers. No arrests...
Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to death of TSA worker
The NYPD has arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the death of 45-year-old TSA worker Donovan Davy.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash
NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
Police: 2 violent crimes occurred in downtown Yonkers on Thursday
Yonkers police say that two violent crimes happened in the downtown section of the city on Thursday.
Police: 18-year-old jogger accused of stabbing man following altercation in Centereach
According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle into the entrance of Shell Gas on Middle Country Road when a jogger identified as Matthew Ulloa, 18, yelled at the driver.
