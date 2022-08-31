Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
June Louise Smith Johnson
June Louise Smith Johnson age 71 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 30, 2022. She was born in Auburn, New York to the late William Howard Smith, Sr. and Janet Louise O’Neal Smith. June was formerly employed as an office manager with Masterfonics. She is survived by her husband...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Minnie Harper
Minnie Harper, age 83 of Chapel Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Minnie was born in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, daughter of the late Carl and Minnie Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harper; children, Robert and James Harper;...
williamsonherald.com
African American Heritage Society hosts monthly 'Porch Talks'
On Friday morning, the African American Heritage Society (AAHS) of Williamson County hosted its monthly Porch Talks at the American Legion Post 215, three doors north of the McLemore House Museum. The event featured Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, Maury County historian, who discussed “Keeping History Alive” in Middle Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Roundup: 4 games postponed; Brentwood Academy, CPA clinch wins
A wild weather night stretched four Williamson County high school football games into the weekend, while a handful of others were called early Friday night in Week 3. The Independence at Centennial and Franklin at Ravenwood contests will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday if weather allows. Both games were delayed because of constant lightning Friday night.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football
SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
williamsonherald.com
Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center partners with Pilgrimage Festival for 'Battle of the Bands'
Offering fun and entertainment for all ages, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is partnering with the Williamson County Schools' Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) to host a Battle of the Bands for high school acts during its upcoming pep rally. Pilgrimage Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at The Park...
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Miller leads Brentwood past Raptors
The Brentwood High School volleyball team bounced back from a District 11-AAA setback earlier this week at Nolensville by stopping rival Ravenwood on Thursday. The Bruins posted a 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 district sweep of the visiting Raptors. Ashley Miller led the way with 19 kills for the Brentwood offense, guided...
