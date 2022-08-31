SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO