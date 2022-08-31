ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Us Military#Unclaimed Property#High School#Rape#Violent Crime
The Independent

Elementary school teacher and her two children found shot dead at South Carolina home

A teacher and her two children were found dead in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.Law enforcement officers arrived at a home in the area to perform a welfare check, and eventually forced their way into the home where they found the bodies of 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and eight-year-old Emily Moberley.All three died of gunshot wounds, authorities said. It is unclear who perpetrated the shootings. Ms Moberley was an elementary school teacher in the county. Horry County Schools released a statement in the aftermath of the deaths offering the services of its trained counselours to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Massachusetts woman kills three relatives in murder-suicide: Authorities

A Massachusetts woman shot and killed three relatives before shooting herself in her car in a grocery store parking lot, according to authorities. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett identified the shooter as 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi, NBC News reported. The victims were identified as her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, 34-year-old brother-in-law Sanjar Halin, and 56-year-old father-in-law, Abdul Halin. Although authorities haven't released a motive, the shootings seemed linked to a Facebook post she made around the same time as the shooting on Tuesday, in which she publicly accused her brother-in-law of abusing her sister and their respective parents of allowing the abuse to happen.
The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy