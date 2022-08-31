Read full article on original website
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago
Why is a felon getting off so easy? St Louis soft on crime DA'S that's why. VOTE ALL DEMOCRATS OUT.
William Schreiter
3d ago
federal sentencing guidelines should be ended and replaced with openended sentences that keep violent criminals locked up forever and parole boards should be held personally responsible for freeing repeat offenders
Florissant man sentenced after shooting 2 children, 1 fatally
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally. Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
kttn.com
Former police officer fined $10,000 for assault on customer of Missouri department of motor vehicle office
U.S. District Judge Matthews T. Schelp on Wednesday fined a former Northwoods, Missouri police officer $10,000 for assaulting a patron of a driver’s license office in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, will also be on supervised release for one year. On April 15, 2021, with his badge in his...
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
Man who shot co-worker at Rigazzi’s sentenced to federal prison
A man who admitted shooting a co-worker in 2021 at a beloved Italian restaurant on The Hill was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison while he awaits local charges.
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
kttn.com
Mexican national caught on Interstate 70, accused of transporting 10 undocumented immigrants
A Mexican national stopped on Interstate 70 in St. Peters was transporting 10 undocumented immigrants to Ohio in his minivan, a criminal complaint says. Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez, 35, was heading east on the highway in a 2011 Toyota Sienna on August 24 when the vehicle was stopped by officers with the St. Peters Police Department.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic program
(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic. Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank...
‘I don’t want vengeance, I want justice’ – Father of son shot to death questions secretive court process
“The shooting was videotaped,” he said. “The police know it. Everybody knows it except for this courthouse for some reason. And I don’t want vengeance, I want justice.”
St. Peters woman accused of $200K pandemic loan fraud
A grand jury indicted a 36-year-old St. Peters woman this week for committing six-figure fraud involving the federal government's pandemic loan program.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
capitolwolf.com
117 grams of meth confiscated
During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy...
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
