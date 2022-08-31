ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

Why is a felon getting off so easy? St Louis soft on crime DA'S that's why. VOTE ALL DEMOCRATS OUT.

Reply
5
William Schreiter
3d ago

federal sentencing guidelines should be ended and replaced with openended sentences that keep violent criminals locked up forever and parole boards should be held personally responsible for freeing repeat offenders

Reply
2
Related
FOX2Now

Florissant man sentenced after shooting 2 children, 1 fatally

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally. Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.
FLORISSANT, MO
muddyrivernews.com

St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
HANNIBAL, MO
FOX2Now

Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Missouri#Convicted Felon#Co Worker#Violent Crime#Rigazzi#U S Marshals#St Louis Circuit Court
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
capitolwolf.com

117 grams of meth confiscated

During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy...
RAYMOND, IL
KMOV

Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy